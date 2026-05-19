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'Branded Me As Informer, Beat Me Up': Locals Recall Naxalite Violence During Amit Shah's Bastar Visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the 'With Bastar' folk cultural program during his Chhattisgarh visit ( PTI )

Jagdalpur: As Union Home Minister Amit Shah proceeds with his two-day visit to Bastar in Chhattisgarh, family members of locals killed or attacked by the Naxalites narrated their ordeal before the visiting Home Minister at an event in Jagdalpur on Tuesday. Shah, who reached Jagdalpur from capital Raipur, along with CM Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy CM Vijay Sharma attended the Ujar Bastar program organised at 'Asana Siti Badal Academy' here. Police officers and security forces personnel from many states also participated in the Ujar Bastar programme. Family members of Naxal victims were also invited in the programme. Narrating their ordeal of losing loved ones to Naxal violence, the family members expressed happiness over Bastar becoming 'Naxal-free' as claimed by the Centre. 'Husband Dragged Out Of House And Murdered' Shanti Barse, a woman from Bastar said that one night Naxalites barged in their house, dragged her husband Laxman Barse in front of their children and killed him. “At that time both our children were very small. The boy was just a baby of two months and our daughter was a toddler," Shanti recalled.