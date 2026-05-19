'Branded Me As Informer, Beat Me Up': Locals Recall Naxalite Violence During Amit Shah's Bastar Visit
Shah is on a two-day visit to Bastar as part of the Centre's push for development in the once Naxal hotbed in Chhattisgarh.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 1:18 PM IST
Jagdalpur: As Union Home Minister Amit Shah proceeds with his two-day visit to Bastar in Chhattisgarh, family members of locals killed or attacked by the Naxalites narrated their ordeal before the visiting Home Minister at an event in Jagdalpur on Tuesday.
Shah, who reached Jagdalpur from capital Raipur, along with CM Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy CM Vijay Sharma attended the Ujar Bastar program organised at 'Asana Siti Badal Academy' here. Police officers and security forces personnel from many states also participated in the Ujar Bastar programme.
Family members of Naxal victims were also invited in the programme. Narrating their ordeal of losing loved ones to Naxal violence, the family members expressed happiness over Bastar becoming 'Naxal-free' as claimed by the Centre.
जिस जगदलपुर की पहचान कभी बंदूकों की गूँज से होती थी, आज उसी बस्तर में ढोल, मांदर और लोकगीतों की मधुर धुन गूँज रही है।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 18, 2026
आज ‘बस्तर के संग’ लोक सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम में यह देखकर मन हर्ष से भर गया कि अब यह क्षेत्र अपनी संस्कृति, कलाओं और धरोहरों को सहेज रहा है, और इन्हें विश्व पटल पर… pic.twitter.com/IJS5m97d8e
'Husband Dragged Out Of House And Murdered'
Shanti Barse, a woman from Bastar said that one night Naxalites barged in their house, dragged her husband Laxman Barse in front of their children and killed him.
“At that time both our children were very small. The boy was just a baby of two months and our daughter was a toddler," Shanti recalled.
Shanti said that after the murder of her husband, she never returned to her home and has been living elsewhere. "Since then, I have been living elsewhere, far away from our village. Even today I am unable to forget that horrifying incident," she said.
According to Shanti, the Silger area of Jagargunda has been severely Naxal-affected, hoping that things change for good with the establishment of a security forces camp.
“Now that the security camp has been set up in Silger, finally roads are being constructed and passenger buses are also operating from Dornapal to Silger. None of this was possible when it was a stronghold of Naxals."
'Abujhmad Started On The Path Of Peace'
Ramjit, a local, recalled how he was beaten by Naxalites after being branded as an informer. "The Maoists thought I was an informer and beat me brutally for three consecutive days. But by the grace of God I escaped from their clutches and left my village permanently," he said.
Ramjit, who lives in Narayanpur, said that the area is witnessing change. “We are seeing electricity in these villages after they were freed from Naxals. Roads are being constructed, along with bridges and culverts. These are coming up at a rapid pace. People are even getting drinking water."
He further added that hospitals and Anganwadi centres are being built there. "People are finally getting facilities which till now the villages did not have. The kind of changes we are seeing in Abujhmad on multiple levels, are what we have been deprived of till now. This change is for true development and peace,” added Ramjit.
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