Brain Drain Or Global Gain? NITI Aayog Report Urges Urgent Push To Make India A Global Higher Education Hub
A NITI Aayog-backed report warns India must urgently internationalise higher education or risk losing talent, investment and global competitiveness by 2047.
Published : December 22, 2025 at 6:24 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: India’s aspiration to become a global knowledge powerhouse by 2047 faces a critical juncture. According to a new report launched at NITI Aayog on Monday, without swift and decisive action to internationalise its higher education system, India risks falling behind.
Titled Internationalisation of Higher Education in India: Prospects, Potential, and Policy Recommendations, the report urgently assesses global student mobility trends, India’s rapidly growing outbound student movement, and the pressing reforms required to make the country a competitive education destination.
India stands at a critical demographic inflexion point. With the world’s largest higher education-age cohort, 15.5 crore people aged 18-23, and already the second-largest higher education system globally, enrolling around 4.5 crore students, India must act now.
As the Gross Enrolment Ratio is projected to reach 50 per cent by 2035 with nearly 7.5 crore students, only urgent alignment with global standards and international partnerships will prepare India to meet escalating demands.
Global Student Mobility Accelerates
The report highlights the sharp expansion of international student mobility worldwide. Between 2001 and 2022, the number of students studying abroad rose by 214 per cent, increasing from 22 lakh to 69 lakh. Growth was strongest between 2001 and 2010, when enrolments surged by 73 per cent, followed by a 37.5 per cent rise between 2015 and 2020.
After a temporary decline during the COVID-19 pandemic, international education rebounded in 2022, growing by 7.8 per cent as pent-up demand for overseas study returned.
In 2024, the United States remained the top host country for international students, followed by Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The US hosted over 7,04,000 students from its top five source countries in 2024. Canada saw a 93 per cent rise in foreign enrolments between 2012 and 2024, increasing from 1,61,000 to 3,36,000 students.
International students accounted for nearly 1.2 per cent of Canada’s GDP in 2022, contributing CAD 30.9 billion. Australia also witnessed significant growth, with international student enrolments rising by over 62 per cent between 2014 and 2024. In the 2023–24 academic year, international education contributed AUD 51 billion or 1.9 per cent of Australia’s GDP.
India’s Outbound Surge And Economic Impact
These trends confirm that India remains the world’s largest source of outbound students. In 2024, more than 1.335 million Indian students were studying overseas. Between 2016 and 2024, India’s outbound mobility grew by 95 per cent, with a compound annual growth rate of 8.84 per cent.
Canada and the United States have overtaken traditional destinations, together hosting nearly 7,60,000 Indian students in 2024.
The report warns of the growing economic cost of this outward movement. Indian students’ overseas spending on tuition and living expenses could reach Rs 6.2 lakh crore by 2025, nearly 2 per cent of India’s GDP. These expenses are projected to account for almost 75 per cent of India’s total trade deficit in FY 2024–25.
Outbound remittances for education under the Reserve Bank of India’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) rose nearly 2,000 per cent between 2014 and 2024, increasing from Rs 975 crore to Rs 29,000 crore. The report flags this as a sign of the mounting financial burden associated with limited high-quality domestic education options.
Inbound Imbalance And Brain Drain
Despite a recent increase in international students entering India, the imbalance between inbound and outbound mobility remains stark. International student enrolments in India grew by nearly 580 per cent between 2001 and 2022, rising in three phases: gradual growth until 2012, a sharp increase between 2012 and 2019, and moderate fluctuations after 2020.
As of 2021-22, Nepal accounted for the largest number of international students in India (13,126), followed by Afghanistan, the United States and Bangladesh. However, by 2024, the disparity had widened significantly, for every one international student in India, 28 Indian students were studying abroad.
The report links this imbalance to a deeper brain drain challenge. Since 2011, over 1.6 million individuals have relinquished Indian citizenship, raising concerns about India’s long-term dependence on foreign research ecosystems and innovation hubs.
Looking ahead, the report estimates that by 2047 India could host between 3,00,000 and 11,19,000 international students, depending on policy focus and implementation. An intermediate target of 2,44,000 international students has been set for 2035, aligned with global benchmarks.
Campuses, Collaboration And Reform
India’s higher education landscape is undergoing structural change. The report notes plans to establish 24 offshore Indian campuses across regions such as the UAE, the UK, Central Asia and Africa. In addition, 16 foreign universities are expected to operate in India by 2026 under UGC and IFSCA regulations, including in hubs such as GIFT City, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Noida.
To accelerate internationalisation, the report proposes 22 public policy recommendations grouped under five themes: Strategy, Regulation, Finance, Brand and Curriculum. It calls for the swift implementation of flagship initiatives such as the Bharat Vidya Kosh (National Research Sovereign Wealth Impact Fund), Vishwa Bandhu Scholarship and Fellowship programmes, and an annual global education forum, Bharat Vidya Manthan.
The report concludes with a clear warning: without decisive, coordinated reforms, India risks remaining a net exporter of talent. With bold policy alignment and sustained implementation, it argues, India can reposition itself as a leading global hub for learning, research and innovation by 2047.
