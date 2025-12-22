ETV Bharat / bharat

Brain Drain Or Global Gain? NITI Aayog Report Urges Urgent Push To Make India A Global Higher Education Hub

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: India’s aspiration to become a global knowledge powerhouse by 2047 faces a critical juncture. According to a new report launched at NITI Aayog on Monday, without swift and decisive action to internationalise its higher education system, India risks falling behind.

Titled Internationalisation of Higher Education in India: Prospects, Potential, and Policy Recommendations, the report urgently assesses global student mobility trends, India’s rapidly growing outbound student movement, and the pressing reforms required to make the country a competitive education destination.

India stands at a critical demographic inflexion point. With the world’s largest higher education-age cohort, 15.5 crore people aged 18-23, and already the second-largest higher education system globally, enrolling around 4.5 crore students, India must act now.

As the Gross Enrolment Ratio is projected to reach 50 per cent by 2035 with nearly 7.5 crore students, only urgent alignment with global standards and international partnerships will prepare India to meet escalating demands.

Global Student Mobility Accelerates

The report highlights the sharp expansion of international student mobility worldwide. Between 2001 and 2022, the number of students studying abroad rose by 214 per cent, increasing from 22 lakh to 69 lakh. Growth was strongest between 2001 and 2010, when enrolments surged by 73 per cent, followed by a 37.5 per cent rise between 2015 and 2020.

After a temporary decline during the COVID-19 pandemic, international education rebounded in 2022, growing by 7.8 per cent as pent-up demand for overseas study returned.

In 2024, the United States remained the top host country for international students, followed by Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The US hosted over 7,04,000 students from its top five source countries in 2024. Canada saw a 93 per cent rise in foreign enrolments between 2012 and 2024, increasing from 1,61,000 to 3,36,000 students.

International students accounted for nearly 1.2 per cent of Canada’s GDP in 2022, contributing CAD 30.9 billion. Australia also witnessed significant growth, with international student enrolments rising by over 62 per cent between 2014 and 2024. In the 2023–24 academic year, international education contributed AUD 51 billion or 1.9 per cent of Australia’s GDP.

India’s Outbound Surge And Economic Impact

These trends confirm that India remains the world’s largest source of outbound students. In 2024, more than 1.335 million Indian students were studying overseas. Between 2016 and 2024, India’s outbound mobility grew by 95 per cent, with a compound annual growth rate of 8.84 per cent.