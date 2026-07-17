ETV Bharat / bharat

BPR&D To Showcase Successful Investigations To Create National Model For Speedy Justice

New Delhi: In a bid to encourage uniform and effective implementation of India’s new criminal laws across the country, the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs will soon come up with a compendium of successful investigations and prosecutions that will serve as a guide for police in states and Union Territories.

A senior government official familiar with the initiative told ETV Bharat that the compendium, containing 200-250 notable case studies from across the country, will be released on August 28, coinciding with the Foundation Day of BPR&D.

“The publication is intended to inspire police organisations to adopt best practices under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), which replaced the colonial-era criminal laws,” the official said.

According to the official, the document will not merely catalogue convictions but will highlight how prompt police response, scientific investigation, digital evidence collection, and close coordination between investigators and prosecutors resulted in speedy justice. “The idea is to provide practical examples that can be replicated by police departments across India,” the official added.

Established on August 28, 1970, the BPR&D has spent more than five decades working towards modernising policing in the country by promoting research, introducing technology, strengthening police training and recommending reforms. The forthcoming publication is being seen as another step in that direction by documenting real-life examples of efficient policing under the new legal framework.

According to officials, one of the key objectives of the exercise is to demonstrate that the new criminal laws are capable of delivering quicker investigations and faster trials when implemented effectively.

“The success stories also underline the increasing role of digital technology in criminal investigations, from electronic documentation of crime scenes to admissibility of digital evidence in courts,” the official said.

The Peddapuram Case

One of the prominent cases included in the compendium comes from Peddapuram in Andhra Pradesh, where police cracked a robbery case using a combination of scientific investigation and digital tools.

The incident occurred on October 29, 2025, near the Goddess Durgamma Temple in Peddapuram. The victim was intercepted by two accused along with a child in conflict with law. Armed with blades, the accused assaulted the victim, causing injuries to his hands, shoulder and thigh. They then forcibly accessed his mobile phone and transferred Rs 3,800 through PhonePe before fleeing with his belongings.

Following the assault, the injured victim was taken for treatment, and the police received information through a medico-legal case intimation. An FIR was registered the very next day at Peddapuram Police Station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Investigators immediately visited the crime scene and digitally documented evidence using the e-Sakshya platform, while witness statements were recorded under Section 180 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. Medical evidence was integrated through the MedLeaPR Portal, ensuring that the prosecution had scientifically documented proof of the injuries sustained by the victim.

Within days, investigators identified and apprehended all the accused. Acting on their disclosure statements, police recovered the stolen mobile phone, Rs 3,000 in cash, the blades used in the crime and the vehicle used during the robbery.