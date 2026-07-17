BPR&D To Showcase Successful Investigations To Create National Model For Speedy Justice
The Compendium likely to be released on August 28, will document exemplary investigations under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita framework, reports ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 2:47 PM IST
New Delhi: In a bid to encourage uniform and effective implementation of India’s new criminal laws across the country, the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs will soon come up with a compendium of successful investigations and prosecutions that will serve as a guide for police in states and Union Territories.
A senior government official familiar with the initiative told ETV Bharat that the compendium, containing 200-250 notable case studies from across the country, will be released on August 28, coinciding with the Foundation Day of BPR&D.
“The publication is intended to inspire police organisations to adopt best practices under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), which replaced the colonial-era criminal laws,” the official said.
According to the official, the document will not merely catalogue convictions but will highlight how prompt police response, scientific investigation, digital evidence collection, and close coordination between investigators and prosecutors resulted in speedy justice. “The idea is to provide practical examples that can be replicated by police departments across India,” the official added.
Established on August 28, 1970, the BPR&D has spent more than five decades working towards modernising policing in the country by promoting research, introducing technology, strengthening police training and recommending reforms. The forthcoming publication is being seen as another step in that direction by documenting real-life examples of efficient policing under the new legal framework.
According to officials, one of the key objectives of the exercise is to demonstrate that the new criminal laws are capable of delivering quicker investigations and faster trials when implemented effectively.
“The success stories also underline the increasing role of digital technology in criminal investigations, from electronic documentation of crime scenes to admissibility of digital evidence in courts,” the official said.
The Peddapuram Case
One of the prominent cases included in the compendium comes from Peddapuram in Andhra Pradesh, where police cracked a robbery case using a combination of scientific investigation and digital tools.
The incident occurred on October 29, 2025, near the Goddess Durgamma Temple in Peddapuram. The victim was intercepted by two accused along with a child in conflict with law. Armed with blades, the accused assaulted the victim, causing injuries to his hands, shoulder and thigh. They then forcibly accessed his mobile phone and transferred Rs 3,800 through PhonePe before fleeing with his belongings.
Following the assault, the injured victim was taken for treatment, and the police received information through a medico-legal case intimation. An FIR was registered the very next day at Peddapuram Police Station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Investigators immediately visited the crime scene and digitally documented evidence using the e-Sakshya platform, while witness statements were recorded under Section 180 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. Medical evidence was integrated through the MedLeaPR Portal, ensuring that the prosecution had scientifically documented proof of the injuries sustained by the victim.
Within days, investigators identified and apprehended all the accused. Acting on their disclosure statements, police recovered the stolen mobile phone, Rs 3,000 in cash, the blades used in the crime and the vehicle used during the robbery.
The investigation was completed swiftly, with the charge sheet filed within 25 days of the FIR. Charges were framed in January 2026, and by April 8, 2026, the court had convicted the accused.
Officials said the case illustrates how prompt registration of the FIR, technology-enabled investigation and timely filing of the charge sheet can significantly reduce delays in the criminal justice system.
The Pasighat Case
Another noteworthy case highlighted in the BPR&D publication comes from Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh, where police solved a series of thefts through effective use of digital evidence and procedural compliance under the new laws.
The case began with a complaint by shop owner Santosh Singh, who reported repeated thefts from his shop near Oman Shopping Complex in Gandhi Market over the course of a week. Based on his complaint, Pasighat Police registered an FIR on May 19, 2025.
Investigators visited the scene, prepared a sketch map, questioned witnesses and examined CCTV footage installed at the shop. Digital evidence was documented and preserved through the e-Sakshya platform, while the investigation also complied with provisions of the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam governing the admissibility of electronic evidence. Certification under Section 63(4)(c) of the new evidence law further strengthened the prosecution's case.
During interrogation, the accused confessed to repeatedly stealing from the shop and disclosed how the stolen articles had been disposed of. Police recovered Rs 16,570 in cash along with the stolen property, providing strong corroborative evidence.
The investigation was completed within 38 days, well within the prescribed timelines under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. Significantly, the accused voluntarily admitted guilt at the stage of framing of charges, reducing the duration of the trial and enabling the court to deliver its judgment on the very day charges were framed.
Officials said this case demonstrates how digital evidence, supported by CCTV footage, electronic documentation and procedural compliance, can strengthen prosecution and facilitate speedy disposal of criminal cases.
According to officials, the BPR&D has been collecting similar examples from different parts of the country where police have effectively implemented provisions of the new criminal laws through innovation, coordination and technology-driven investigation. These cases span a range of offences, from robbery and theft to other serious crimes where investigators have successfully used digital tools, forensic techniques and statutory timelines to secure convictions.
The compendium is expected to be circulated among police headquarters, training academies and investigating agencies across States and Union Territories. Officials believe the publication will serve as a practical handbook for investigators, highlighting how adherence to the provisions of the new criminal laws, combined with scientific investigation and digital policing, can improve conviction rates while ensuring quicker delivery of justice.
With policing increasingly becoming technology-driven, the BPR&D hopes that showcasing these successful investigations will encourage police forces across the country to adopt similar methods, strengthen public confidence in the criminal justice system and fulfil the broader objective of the new criminal laws—delivering justice that is faster, evidence-based and citizen-centric.
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