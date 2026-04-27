ETV Bharat / bharat

Boy Falls From Moving Train, Passengers Pull Emergency Chain But Fail To Stop It

New Delhi: A routine journey along the Jalpaiguri–Ramnagar route turned into a moment of alarm and urgency when a young boy, clutching his luggage, reportedly slipped from a moving train. What began as an ordinary trip for passengers quickly shifted into chaos, as cries for help pierced through the steady rhythm of the tracks.

A purported video which went viral shows a young girl in tears, claiming that her brother fell from a moving train. Fellow passengers are heard saying they tried to pull the emergency chain, but it failed to stop the train.

Witnesses recall a sudden jolt of panic spreading through the compartment. The train, already in motion, underscored the precariousness of the situation, leaving little room for error and even less time to react.

When questioned on this incident, a senior railway official confirmed the incident to ETV Bharat and said that an investigation is currently underway, even as preliminary details start to sketch a clearer picture.

The official informed that the information gathered so far, the incident is believed to have occurred on April 26 aboard the Brahmaputra Express, as it travelled between Raninagar and Jalpaiguri Road. In the early hours of the journey, a 24-year-old man, reportedly standing near the doorway of the GS coach, is said to have fallen from the moving train—an all-too-familiar risk on overcrowded routes.