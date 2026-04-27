Boy Falls From Moving Train, Passengers Pull Emergency Chain But Fail To Stop It
A purported video which went viral shows a young girl in tears, claiming that her brother fell from a moving train, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 4:28 PM IST|
Updated : April 27, 2026 at 4:51 PM IST
New Delhi: A routine journey along the Jalpaiguri–Ramnagar route turned into a moment of alarm and urgency when a young boy, clutching his luggage, reportedly slipped from a moving train. What began as an ordinary trip for passengers quickly shifted into chaos, as cries for help pierced through the steady rhythm of the tracks.
A purported video which went viral shows a young girl in tears, claiming that her brother fell from a moving train. Fellow passengers are heard saying they tried to pull the emergency chain, but it failed to stop the train.
Witnesses recall a sudden jolt of panic spreading through the compartment. The train, already in motion, underscored the precariousness of the situation, leaving little room for error and even less time to react.
When questioned on this incident, a senior railway official confirmed the incident to ETV Bharat and said that an investigation is currently underway, even as preliminary details start to sketch a clearer picture.
The official informed that the information gathered so far, the incident is believed to have occurred on April 26 aboard the Brahmaputra Express, as it travelled between Raninagar and Jalpaiguri Road. In the early hours of the journey, a 24-year-old man, reportedly standing near the doorway of the GS coach, is said to have fallen from the moving train—an all-too-familiar risk on overcrowded routes.
By the time the train pulled into Jalpaiguri Road station, the situation had drawn the attention of railway staff. The onboard Train Manager, along with personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and ticket-checking officials, moved in to assess and respond to the incident.
While the investigation continues, the episode has once again cast a spotlight on passenger safety, particularly the dangers associated with standing near open train doors—a routine yet perilous reality for many travellers.
Addressing concerns raised by the viral video, railway officials have pushed back against claims of a malfunctioning emergency system.
“The allegations made in the video regarding the non-functioning of the alarm chain have been investigated,” an official said. “The entire train was thoroughly checked at its destination, and all alarm chains were found to be working correctly.”
Further, the official stated that 100 per cent testing of the alarm chains in the GS coaches was carried out before the train commenced its journey. However, he added that a thorough inquiry into the matter is still underway.
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