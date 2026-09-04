ETV Bharat / bharat

Bowring Hospital To Collect DNA Sample From Kin Of Karnataka People Missing In Nepal

Flood-affected residents from Devighat at a school turned into a temporary shelter home, in Nuwakot district, Nepal, Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. The region suffered extensive destruction from flash floods and mudslides caused by a high-altitude glacier collapse in late August. ( PTI )

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has designated the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital here as the nodal centre for collecting DNA samples from first-degree relatives of the state's residents who went missing in flash floods that struck Nepal and the Tibet Autonomous Region.

The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) and the Revenue Department have issued an order in this regard, an official release said on Friday.

The move follows communication from the Nepal government and the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu asking help in identifying bodies recovered in Nepal and handing them over to the relatives of the deceased.

DNA profiles are being prepared for bodies that cannot currently be identified through photographs and other available details. The DNA samples of first-degree relatives are required to establish their identity, the release said.

Dr Nagesh Kuppast, head of the Forensic Medicine Department, and Dr Vadiraj B Pokkan, Resident Medical Officer, have been appointed as nodal officers at the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital for DNA sample collection and verification of relatives.

First-degree relatives of missing persons -- parents, children or spouses -- have been asked to carry a recent passport-size photograph, a government-issued identity document such as an Aadhaar card, and documents establishing their relationship with the missing person while visiting the hospital for DNA testing.