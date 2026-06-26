Boundary Walls, Bridges, Fines, Arrests: How Railways Is Fighting Trespassing On Rail Tracks
Delays are cause by trains hitting trespassers, or by trains braking, causing a cascading impact on punctuality, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 4:57 PM IST
New Delhi: Over the past six months, unauthorised track crossing has remained a major concern at more than 20 railway stations. The Railways has initiated legal action against 973 people found crossing tracks.
Railways officials say these trespassing incidents not only endanger the lives of trespassers, but also lead to delays and operational challenges to trains, as the delay of one train has a cascading impact on all trains on the line, leading to 10-30 minute delays in train services. Every time a person is spotted on the tracks, loco pilots are forced to slow down or apply emergency brakes, affecting punctuality and increasing the risk of accidents.
To curb this menace, the Railways has initiated construction of boundary walls, Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) and Road Under Bridges (RUBs) at various places across its nationwide network. It has also intensified surveillance through station staff, the Railway Protection Force (RPF), and CCTV monitoring, with legal action following arrests.
Highlighting the seriousness of the issue, a senior official of North Central Railway told ETV Bharat, "If a loco pilot notices someone crossing the tracks, the first response is to repeatedly sound the horn to alert the person. If the individual does not move away, the driver may apply emergency brakes. However, a train cannot stop instantly and requires a considerable distance to come to a halt. In many cases, despite the driver's efforts, the person may still be hit," the official said.
Following such an incident, the train crew stops and assesses the condition of the trespasser. If the person is injured, arrangements are made to shift them to a hospital. In case of a fatality, the train cannot proceed until the Government Railway Police (GRP) reaches the spot and completes the required formalities.
"During this entire process, the train remains stranded, resulting in delays of 10-20 minutes, or longer. The disruption also affects the movement of other trains scheduled on the same route, leading to a cascading impact on punctuality," the official added.
Boundary Walls
To curb trespassing and reduce incidents of trains hitting people or animals on the tracks, the Railways has accelerated the construction of boundary walls along arterial railway routes across the country. The fencing aims to prevent unauthorised access to tracks, enabling trains to maintain their scheduled speeds while minimising the risk of collisions, the official explained.
Railway officials expect that the measure will not only enhance passenger safety but also improve punctuality by reducing disruptions. Providing an update on the safety infrastructure, the official said the construction of boundary walls along busy rail corridors is progressing rapidly.
"The boundary wall work is nearing completion on the Delhi-Prayagraj route. On the Delhi-Agra route towards Jhansi, the construction has already been completed up to Mathura. Besides this, projects to build boundary walls along other main railway lines have also been sanctioned. Similarly, the construction of FOBs and RUBs has been approved across the network to provide passengers with safe crossing facilities, and to discourage trespassing," the official said.
Penalty Under Railways Act
Under the Railways Act, crossing railway tracks without authorisation is a punishable offense. The offense carries a fine of up to Rs 500, failure to pay which can result in imprisonment for up to three months, a fine of up to Rs 5,000, or both, as ordered by a competent court.
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