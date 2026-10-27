ETV Bharat / bharat

'Bound To Be Tamasha When My Book Comes Out; My Turn To Tell My Story': Sonia

New Delhi: Others have spent decades telling her story and now it's her turn, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi said on Tuesday, adding with a smile that there is bound to be some "tamasha" when her memoir comes out next month.

In her second post on X after she joined the social media platform last week, Gandhi put out another sneak peek video on her upcoming memoir "Belonging: A Journey of Love" that is releasing on November 10.

"There’s bound to be some tamasha when this book comes out. After all, others have spent decades telling my 'story', now it’s my turn," the former Congress president said in her post.

In the 1.28 minute video, Gandhi is seen sifting through the pages of her memoir and thinking aloud, "I don't know if I should tell the whole story."

"When my husband was asked to become the prime minister, which I was totally against....," she says and drifts away.

Gandhi says she felt that a lot had been written about her and a lot of it was not quite correct, as it was either "invented or exaggerated", and she wanted to now put down her story and describe facts and things as they were.

"People have different views, some people may change their view about me. Some people's view may become worse but that is what it is, that is what happens when you write a book, or when you are in public life. There is bound to be a 'tamasha' as you say it here," Gandhi says.

In her debut post on X on Saturday, Gandhi described her late husband and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi as a very good-looking and gentle person. She had shared her memories of their life together as she made her debut on social media platform X.

Gandhi made her Instagram debut last Thursday with posts on her upcoming book, which she described as a "story of love, duty, loss and finding a place to belong".

This was Gandhi's first foray into social media. Over the years, she has been using the Congress' X handle to release her video statements or other messages and letters that she wished to make public.

Last month, HarperCollins India said it will publish Gandhi's memoir "Belonging: A Journey of Love" in India on November 10, ending the uncertainty over the book's domestic publication following an "impasse" between the author's representatives and Penguin Random House India (PRHI).