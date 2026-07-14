ETV Bharat / bharat

Both Sides Must Have Patience; Ready To Resolve Bhojshala Dispute: SC

New Delhi: Asking both Hindu and Muslim sides to have patience as Bhojshala is a sensitive matter, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said it was ready to hear the matter on a day-to-day basis and resolve the issue.

The top court was hearing a batch of appeals challenging a Madhya Pradesh High Court order, which said the disputed Bhojshala complex in Dhar district was a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohna said it has to be very careful about every expression used "These are very sensitive matters. What is being said in court can unnecessarily create controversies or send a wrong impression. We have to be very careful about every expression used.

"This is the first time that the issue relating to the interim arrangement is coming before us. The high court's order and the helplessness of the State in maintaining law and order are also being taken note of. Our view is that whatever arrangement is presently in place, the matter can be listed before an appropriate bench within 10 to 15 days," the CJI observer orally.