ETV Bharat / bharat

Kozhikode Researchers Discover New Plant Species In Western Ghats

Kozhikode: A team of researchers from Devagiri St. Joseph’s College (Autonomous) has discovered a new plant species in the high-altitude grasslands of Idukki district of the Western Ghats.

The species, named Tetrataenium paikadae, was identified inside Eravikulam National Park and belongs to the Apiaceae family, which includes commonly known plants such as carrot and coriander. The research was led by C. Rekha, M. K. Prashanth, and T. P. Ashwindas under the guidance of Dr. K. M. Manudev.

The plant has been named in honour of the late Rev. Fr. Joseph Paikada, former Principal and Manager of Devagiri College, in recognition of his contributions to the field of education.

The newly discovered species thrives in moist, marshy grasslands at elevations ranging between 1,000 and 2,500 metres above sea level. The plant grows to a height of 30 to 80 centimetres and it has densely stiff-haired stems, ovate leaves, and clusters of small white flowers.

It typically flowers between July and September, while fruiting occurs from October to November. Researchers distinguished Tetrataenium paikadae from closely related species based on the number and structural arrangement of oil tubes present in its fruits.