Borders neglected in past, now 'top priority', says Rijiju
The Union Minister cautions Opposition leaders against making false claims on sensitive matters concerning the country's borders.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 9:52 AM IST
New Delhi: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said the Narendra Modi government has accorded top priority to the development of infrastructure in remote border areas, which were neglected in the past.
In a post on X, Rijiju said, "Some people casually commented on border. Border areas are tough but @narendramodi govt is committed to border development. I went to Maza, Galemo, Taksing areas in Arunachal Pradesh to speed up infrastructure works. Borders were neglected in the past but it's top priority now."
The Union Minister also shared a video showing infrastructure work underway in a border area and his interactions with military personnel and local residents during his visit to the three remote areas of Arunachal Pradesh. The rugged Himalayan terrain surrounding the strategically important border region can also be seen in the video.
Some people casually commented on border. Border areas are tough but @narendramodi govt is committed to border development. I went to Maza, Galemo, Taksing areas in Arunachal Pradesh to speed up infrastructure works. Borders were neglected in the past but it's top priority now. https://t.co/mxTLyyhVkm pic.twitter.com/Qqoxrw8sWe— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 20, 2026
Emphasising the government's focus on improving infrastructure in remote areas, Rijiju said that border development had received insufficient attention in the past but was now being given top priority by the Modi government.
On repeated allegations by Opposition leaders that the Central government has concealed information regarding alleged Chinese incursions and has failed to adequately safeguard Indian territory, Rijiju said that false claims should not be made on such sensitive matters.
"India-China border issue is a serious subject. Do not make false claims on such sensitive matters. We don't want to repeat the past mistakes. The government will address the concern of the local people and protect Indian Territory," he said.
Arunachal Pradesh, Rijiju's home state, has been a friction point in the India-China ties for long, with the Chinese government recently reiterating that it does not recognise Arunachal Pradesh, which Beijing refers to as Zangnan, or “south Tibet.”
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