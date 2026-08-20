ETV Bharat / bharat

Borders neglected in past, now 'top priority', says Rijiju

New Delhi: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said the Narendra Modi government has accorded top priority to the development of infrastructure in remote border areas, which were neglected in the past.

In a post on X, Rijiju said, "Some people casually commented on border. Border areas are tough but @narendramodi govt is committed to border development. I went to Maza, Galemo, Taksing areas in Arunachal Pradesh to speed up infrastructure works. Borders were neglected in the past but it's top priority now."

The Union Minister also shared a video showing infrastructure work underway in a border area and his interactions with military personnel and local residents during his visit to the three remote areas of Arunachal Pradesh. The rugged Himalayan terrain surrounding the strategically important border region can also be seen in the video.