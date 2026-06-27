Border Economies Hope For Revival As India Resumes Tourist Visas For Bangladeshis After Nearly 2 Years
The ban on visas affected key border points including Changrabandha Immigration Check Post and Petrapole Land Port. Reports Shubhankar Saha and Utsab Mondal
Published : June 27, 2026 at 10:59 PM IST
Bongaon/Cooch Behar: New Delhi has decided to resume tourist visa services for citizens from five divisions of Bangladesh from June 28. The government had suspended movement across border for nearly two years.
The ban on visas affected key border points including the Changrabandha Immigration Check Post in North Bengal and the Petrapole Land Port in North 24 Parganas. These points have heavy economic activity and had reportedly had suffered due to the ban.
India had stopped issuing tourist visas to Bangladeshis after the political turmoil in Bangladesh on August 5, 2024. While medical visas and limited business visas were issues, leisure travel was put on halt, which affected the local business.
Traders near the Changrabandha immigration check-post said their business volumes had fallen by nearly 50 per cent over the past two years.
Mehabub Alam, a resident of Bangladesh's Gaibandha district, who travelled to India for medical treatment in Bengaluru said, "It will make travel much easier for ordinary people. Apart from medical treatment, we will now be able to visit India with our families.”
Another Bangladeshi traveller, Sohana Alam, who was travelling to Hyderabad for treatment, said it would make family trips to India much easier.
The suspension on visa had also hit local businesses. Rekha Das, a shopkeeper in Changrabandha, said her business had almost shut down after tourist visas were halted. "I lost my husband during this period and struggled to support my family. I hope this move will revive my business," she said.
Money exchange operator Ruhul Amin said tourist movement from Bangladesh would benefit not only currency exchange services but also hotels, restaurants, transport operators, and small businesses across the region.
Petrapole is in a similar situation where the decline in passenger traffic led to losses for transport services, money exchange agencies, small businesses, and workers whose livelihoods depend on the border trade ecosystem.
Kartik Chakraborty, secretary of the Petrapole Clearing and Forwarding Agents Association said, "Border trade had suffered. Now that the visa will be issues, it will boost trade and create employment opportunities."
Read More: