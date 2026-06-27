ETV Bharat / bharat

Border Economies Hope For Revival As India Resumes Tourist Visas For Bangladeshis After Nearly 2 Years

India Resumes Tourist Visas for Bangladeshis After Nearly Two Years, Border Economies Hope for Revival ( Etv Bharat )

Bongaon/Cooch Behar: New Delhi has decided to resume tourist visa services for citizens from five divisions of Bangladesh from June 28. The government had suspended movement across border for nearly two years.

The ban on visas affected key border points including the Changrabandha Immigration Check Post in North Bengal and the Petrapole Land Port in North 24 Parganas. These points have heavy economic activity and had reportedly had suffered due to the ban.

India had stopped issuing tourist visas to Bangladeshis after the political turmoil in Bangladesh on August 5, 2024. While medical visas and limited business visas were issues, leisure travel was put on halt, which affected the local business.

Traders near the Changrabandha immigration check-post said their business volumes had fallen by nearly 50 per cent over the past two years.

Mehabub Alam, a resident of Bangladesh's Gaibandha district, who travelled to India for medical treatment in Bengaluru said, "It will make travel much easier for ordinary people. Apart from medical treatment, we will now be able to visit India with our families.”