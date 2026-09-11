BOPEE Issues Notification To Fill MBBS Seats Reserved For Terror Victims In Jammu and Kashmir
As per BOPEE, candidates must be permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir, reports Parvez ud Din.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 4:02 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE) has invited applications to fill up the MBBS seats from the Central Pool for the spouses and children of victims of terrorism for the 2026-27 academic session.
BOPEE has invited the offline applications to fill up the seats. According to a notification issued here, a total of four seats have been allocated to different medical colleges. While one seat has been reserved at A.N. Magadh Medical College, Gaya (Bihar); one seat is for Grant Medical College, Mumbai (Maharashtra); and two seats at the private J.N.M. Medical College, Raipur (Chhattisgarh).
As per the BOPEE, candidates must be permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir and the applicant must be the spouse or child of a civilian killed or disabled due to terrorism. The candidates must have completed 17 years of age at the time of admission. The selection will be based on the rank secured in the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted by the NTA.
The Board clarified that merely submitting an application does not confer any right of selection upon the candidates and the reservation policy of the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory will apply to MBBS seats under the central pool.
According to BOPEE, priority will be given first to children who have lost both parents to terrorism. It will be followed by children of those families whose sole breadwinner was killed by terrorists, and then to the dependents of victims who suffered permanent disability or severe injury due to acts of terrorism.
The required documents include a domicile certificate, NEET score card, Class 12 marks sheet, and date of birth certificate.
The BOPEE has said additionally applicants must submit an FIR, death certificate, post-mortem report, and an affidavit to ensure the benefits are not claimed by ineligible candidates. The relevant certificate—confirming the status of the deceased or the sole breadwinner—must be issued by the SHO and the hospital, and countersigned by the concerned SSP and Tehsildar.
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