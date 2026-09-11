ETV Bharat / bharat

BOPEE Issues Notification To Fill MBBS Seats Reserved For Terror Victims In Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE) has invited applications to fill up the MBBS seats from the Central Pool for the spouses and children of victims of terrorism for the 2026-27 academic session.

BOPEE has invited the offline applications to fill up the seats. According to a notification issued here, a total of four seats have been allocated to different medical colleges. While one seat has been reserved at A.N. Magadh Medical College, Gaya (Bihar); one seat is for Grant Medical College, Mumbai (Maharashtra); and two seats at the private J.N.M. Medical College, Raipur (Chhattisgarh).

As per the BOPEE, candidates must be permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir and the applicant must be the spouse or child of a civilian killed or disabled due to terrorism. The candidates must have completed 17 years of age at the time of admission. The selection will be based on the rank secured in the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted by the NTA.

The Board clarified that merely submitting an application does not confer any right of selection upon the candidates and the reservation policy of the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory will apply to MBBS seats under the central pool.