ETV Bharat / bharat

Booth Level Agents Liable Only For Verifiable Information in SIR: Delhi HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday ruled that booth level agents of political parties are not liable for verifying all details in enumeration forms during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Justice Amit Bansal said booth level agents (BLA) are liable only for verifiable information like the elector's photograph.

"In the opinion of this court, BLA can only be a made liable in terms of section 31 of the Representation of People Act for information that can be verified by the BLA, i.e., the photograph on the enumeration form matches with the identity of the elector," the judge said.

Section 31 states that making false declarations with respect to the preparation, revision or correction of an electoral roll is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year, or with fine, or with both.

The judge passed the judgement on a petition by the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav and the chairman of the DPCC's booth management committee.