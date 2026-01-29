ETV Bharat / bharat

Boost To IAF's Operation Capability, Air Connectivity In Ladakh: Air Force Station Leh Gets Parallel Taxi Track Project

On the occasion, the Lt Governor said that Leh Airfield holds immense strategic importance for national security along the northern borders and also serves as a vital lifeline for the people of Ladakh, especially during the winter months when road connectivity through Srinagar–Leh and Manali–Leh remains closed.

According to an official spokesperson, the PTT project, initiated in 2023 and completed at a cost of approximately Rs 452 crores despite inclement weather and limited working season, has potential to serve as main runway, significantly improving air connectivity, boosting air traffic flow, and increasing tourist footfall via air travel.

Leh: Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Union Territory, Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday inaugurated the Parallel Taxi Track Project at Air Force Station Leh, marking a significant step towards strengthening the operational capability of the Indian Air Force and enhancing air connectivity in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

He asserted that the Parallel Taxi Track Project includes the construction of a parallel taxi track, two large aircraft dispersals and five taxi links, all designed to support operations of heavy aircraft. The project will significantly improve operational efficiency, safety and responsiveness of the airfield for both military and civil aviation.

The Lt Governor said that military aircraft operations on the new taxi track have already commenced with certain restrictions, and the UT Ladakh Administration will take necessary measures to remove obstacles near Glory Hill to make the facility fully functional for civil air traffic. He added that the parallel taxi track will also prove extremely useful during future resurfacing of the main runway, for which directions have already been issued to the concerned departments.

Highlighting the importance of the Leh Airfield for Ladakh’s tourism-based economy, the Lt Governor said that year-round safe civil air operations enable the flow of tourists to the region, supporting the local economy and directly benefiting residents through improved connectivity. He added that the Indian Air Force has consistently played a crucial role in assisting the people of Ladakh, particularly during civilian medical emergencies, by airlifting critical patients to advanced hospitals in Delhi and Chandigarh.

The LG also acknowledged the Air Force’s humanitarian efforts under Operation Sadbhavana, including winter air connectivity, medical camps and community outreach programmes.

He said the excellent coordination and bonhomie between Air Force Station Leh and the UT Ladakh Administration is a rare and exemplary model of civil-military cooperation. He added that the successful execution of key infrastructure projects in areas such as Leh, Nyoma, Taru Thang, Khardungla Top and Niddar reflects this strong synergy and cooperative governance.

Expressing confidence in the Indian Air Force’s continued contribution to national security and regional development, the Lt Governor extended his best wishes to all Air Warriors for success in their noble mission of service to the nation.

Among those present were Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra, Air Senior Air Staff Officer of Western Air Command Marshal Jasvir Singh Mann, Administrative Secretary Bhanu Prabha, senior officials from Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Ladakh Police and UT Administration.