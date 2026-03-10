ETV Bharat / bharat

'Book Withdrawn': NCERT Issues Public Apology After Ire Over Chapter On 'Corruption In Judiciary'

New Delhi: The NCERT on Tuesday issued a public apology for including a chapter on "judicial corruption" in a recent book that had drawn severe ire of the Supreme Court, and said the entire textbook has been withdrawn.

The social science textbook for Class 8 stated that corruption, a massive backlog of cases and the lack of an adequate number of judges are among the challenges faced by the judicial system.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the NCERT said, "The National Council of Educational Research and Training has recently published a social science textbook, 'Exploring Society: India and Beyond' Grade 8 (Part 2), which contained Chapter 4 titled 'The Role of Judiciary in our Society'."

"The director and members of NCERT hereby tender an unconditional and unqualified apology for the said chapter four. The entire book has been withdrawn and is not available," it added.