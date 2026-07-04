Book Released Under Samagra Shiksha Names Kashmir Separatists Among 'Personalities And Legends of J&K'
The book titled 'Personalities and Legends of J&K' has been released by the Samagra Shiksha and published by Paradise Press.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : July 4, 2026 at 4:48 PM IST
Jammu: A book released under the Union Education Ministry's centrally-sponsored Samagra Shiksha for libraries in Jammu and Kashmir has courted controversy by listing separatist leaders from the union territory as personalities and legends with the BJP dubbing the move as part of “academic Jihad” and “waging war” against the country.
The book titled 'Personalities and Legends of J&K' reportedly includes separatists Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Maqbool Bhat, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Shabir Shah. Released by the Samagra Shiksha, a government of India sponsored scheme for early education, the book has been co-authored by Hilal Ahmad and Santosh Meena.
Among the excerpts of the book, the section on late separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani details how Geelani, previously a member of Jamaat-e-Islami Kashmir, later founded his own party by the name of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat.
“He has served as the chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, a conglomerate of separatist parties in Jammu and Kashmir. He was an MLA from the Sopore constituency of Jammu and Kashmir three times(1972,1977,1987). Masarat Alam is expected to be the successor to Geelani. Geelani born in a town in the Bandipora area of northern Kashmir on September 29, 1929, Geelani received his preliminary education at Sopore, and finished his studies at the Oriental College, Lahore (in present-day Pakistan),” the book excerpt reads.
The section on separatist Maqbool Bhat says that Bhat was the co-founder of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front.
“He was hanged on February 11, 1984 in Tihar Jail in New Delhi after his conviction on two murder charges”.
BJP Reacts
Addressing a press conference in Jammu on Saturday, Leader of Opposition in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly and senior BJP leader Sunil Sharma said that the book had “glorified people indicted by the Supreme Court of India and given death penalty and those who were killers, terrorists, separatists and responsible for waging war against the country”.
Sharma called the book as part of “academic Jihad and part of Pakistan's discourse on Kashmir”.
“Firstly the exodus of a large community was done, youth were brought on roads and demographic land Jihad was done behind which were mainstream political parties, especially the ruling NC," the LOP said.
The BJP leader demanded a complete ban on the book and an inquiry against the authors, the publisher and education minister.
Although the Samagra Shiksha, which has released the book, is centrally-sponsored, Sharma accused the Omar Abdullah led NC government of promoting terrorism through the book.
"Through education, the National Conference (NC) government wants to promote terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and this is a sensitive issue as the book doesn't contain anything about education with historic perspective but is a well thought out process of promoting Jihadi mindset among the youth and poisoning their minds," Sharma said.
Sources in the Samagra Shiksha Jammu and Kashmir told ETV Bharat that an internal inquiry has been initiated into the contents of the book.
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