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Book Released Under Samagra Shiksha Names Kashmir Separatists Among 'Personalities And Legends of J&K'

Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Sunil Sharma, along with BJP National Secretary and MLA Narinder Singh, addresses a press conference at the party headquarters in Jammu ( IANS )

Jammu: A book released under the Union Education Ministry's centrally-sponsored Samagra Shiksha for libraries in Jammu and Kashmir has courted controversy by listing separatist leaders from the union territory as personalities and legends with the BJP dubbing the move as part of “academic Jihad” and “waging war” against the country.

The book titled 'Personalities and Legends of J&K' reportedly includes separatists Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Maqbool Bhat, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Shabir Shah. Released by the Samagra Shiksha, a government of India sponsored scheme for early education, the book has been co-authored by Hilal Ahmad and Santosh Meena.

Among the excerpts of the book, the section on late separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani details how Geelani, previously a member of Jamaat-e-Islami Kashmir, later founded his own party by the name of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat.

“He has served as the chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, a conglomerate of separatist parties in Jammu and Kashmir. He was an MLA from the Sopore constituency of Jammu and Kashmir three times(1972,1977,1987). Masarat Alam is expected to be the successor to Geelani. Geelani born in a town in the Bandipora area of northern Kashmir on September 29, 1929, Geelani received his preliminary education at Sopore, and finished his studies at the Oriental College, Lahore (in present-day Pakistan),” the book excerpt reads.

The section on separatist Maqbool Bhat says that Bhat was the co-founder of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front.

“He was hanged on February 11, 1984 in Tihar Jail in New Delhi after his conviction on two murder charges”.

BJP Reacts