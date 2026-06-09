ETV Bharat / bharat

Bonn Climate Meetings: Concerned By Declining Levels Of Climate Finance, Says India

New Delhi: India is concerned by declining levels of climate finance, including replenishment and support, and the growing adaptation finance gap, the second secretary at the Indian embassy in Germany has said on the opening day of the United Nations' mid-year climate meetings in Bonn.

Formally called the 64th sessions of the Subsidiary Bodies under the UNFCCC (SB64), the meetings will shape key climate agendas leading up to the annual climate conference (COP31) scheduled to take place in Turkiye's Antalya in November.

"India believes that the international climate agenda must now focus on implementation. Equity and historical responsibility must continue to guide this phase," Second Secretary Harkeerat Singh Randhawa said during his opening plenary statement on Monday.