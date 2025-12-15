ETV Bharat / bharat

Bondi Beach Shooting: EAM Jaishankar Speaks To Australia's Wong

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday conveyed to his Australian counterpart Penny Wong India's "fullest support" to Australia in the wake of a deadly shooting incident at the iconic Bondi Beach targeting a Jewish celebration that left 15 people dead. In a phone conversation with Wong, Jaishankar also condoled the death of innocent people in the attack.

"Just spoke to Australian Foreign Minister @SenatorWong.Conveyed our deepest condolences about the Bondi Beach terrorist attack and offered our fullest support," he said on social media.

Fifteen people were killed and over 40 others injured in the attack by two gunmen on Sunday, according to Australian authorities. Hours after the incident, Jaishankar condemned the terror attack. Condemn in the strongest terms the terror attack on Hanukkah celebrations in Bondi Beach, he said on Sunday.

"Our thoughts are with the victims and their families," he said. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the attack as a "dark moment" for the country.