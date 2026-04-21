ETV Bharat / bharat

Bombay HC Raps Centre Over Delay In Responding To Plea By Mother Of Agniveer Killed In Operation Sindoor

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday slammed the Centre for failing to respond to a petition filed by the mother of an agniveer who died during Operation Sindoor seeking posthumous benefits on par with regular soldiers killed in action, and warned of imposing high costs on it.

A bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Hiten Venegaonkar granted the Centre time till May 6 to file its affidavit in response to the plea filed by the mother of Agniveer Murali Naik, who was killed in cross-border shelling in Jammu & Kashmir during Operation Sindoor in May last year. The court noted that notices were issued to the Centre in December last year and then again in January, but to date, the response has not been filed.

"The petition has been pending since last year. Issues raised in the plea have also been addressed by the petitioner in a letter to the government in July last year. There is some urgency. If a reply affidavit is not filed by the next date, we will impose heavy cost," Justice Ghuge warned.

The court stated that no further adjournments will be given. It directed the Maharashtra government to file its affidavit and posted the matter for further hearing on June 18.

Jyotibai Naik, the mother of Murali Naik, in her plea, stated that the Centre's Agnipath scheme creates an "arbitrary" distinction between Agniveers and regular soldiers, and questioned the "discriminatory" denial of full death benefits to the family.

Murali Naik was killed on May 9 last year in Poonch, J&K, when the Pakistan Army resorted to heavy cross-border artillery and mortar attacks, as India launched Operation Sindoor, a military action in retaliation against the Pahalgam terror strike that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in April last year.

The petition, filed through advocates Sandesh More, Hemant Ghadigaonkar and Hitendra Gandhi, argued that Agniveers perform the same duties and face the same risks as regular soldiers, yet the families of those recruited under the short-term induction programme are denied long-term pension and other welfare benefits.