ETV Bharat / bharat

'Vile, Obscene And Abusive' Online Posts Made Against Gadkari: HC; Orders Takedown Of Such Content

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday said the posts uploaded on social media and online websites against Union minister Nitin Gadkari are completely "vile, abusive, obscene and defamatory" and ordered immediate takedown of all such content.

A single bench of Justice Arif Doctor granted interim relief to Gadkari and directed Meta, X Corp and Google LLC to ensure forthwith that the posts are taken down. "These posts, on the face of it, are abusive, vile and obscene," the court said. Such posts should not have a place online where they can be accessed by everyone, especially the younger generation, it added.

The bench also questioned online platforms like Meta, X Corp and Google LLC if they had any mechanism to take down such posts without the person having to approach court. The platforms ought to take down such posts voluntarily, the high court said.

"With all this technology at your disposal, don't you have some mechanism where there should be triggers? If someone uploads something vulgar or abusive, it should immediately be picked up and deleted. This is absolutely vile. Someone is just spewing venom," Justice Doctor said.

The court said that if in future any such similar posts, including deepfakes or AI-generated material, are uploaded, then the minister can approach the online platforms, which shall then act upon the same. In future, there has to be some mechanism wherein online platforms take down the material without the person having to move court, Justice Doctor said.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing after four weeks, by when the respondents shall file their affidavits in reply to the minister's plea. Gadkari last week filed a suit against Meta, X Corp, Google LLC and unknown persons for "defamatory" deepfakes and AI-generated posts uploaded against him over the ethanol policy.