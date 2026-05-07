ETV Bharat / bharat

Bombay High Court Upholds Acquittal Of All 22 Accused In Sohrabuddin Fake Encounter Case

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has granted significant relief to all 22 accused individuals in the alleged Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case. The Bombay High Court upheld the verdict of acquittal delivered by the Special CBI Court in 2018.

In its ruling, the Court clarified that the accused could not be convicted due to the lack of sufficient concrete evidence. This case involved the alleged complicity of several police officers and senior officials who held office at the time.

The alleged fake encounter of Sohrabuddin Sheikh and his wife, Kausar Bi, in 2005 had become a subject of nationwide discussion. The Tulsi Ram Prajapati encounter case—which was linked to this matter—also garnered significant attention at the time. In April 2019, Sohrabuddin's brothers, Rubabuddin and Nayabuddin Sheikh, challenged the acquittal of the accused in the Sohrabuddin encounter case before the High Court.

On Thursday, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhand delivered its verdict on the appeals filed by Rubabuddin and Nayabuddin Sheikh, dismissing their pleas. The Court affirmed the Special CBI Court's decision to acquit the accused, upholding their discharge from the case due to a lack of evidence.