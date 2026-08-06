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Bombay HC Convicts Tarun Tejpal In 2013 Sexual Assault Case; Sets Aside Acquittal

Tehelka magazine founder Tarun Tejpal arrives at the High Court of Bombay at Goa for the judgement in a sexual assault case, in Panaji on Thursday. ( ANI )

Panaji: The Bombay High Court on Thursday convicted former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal on charges of rape in a 2013 sexual assault case and set aside a sessions court order acquitting him. A bench of Justices Neela Gokhale and Amit Jamsandekar of the HC's Goa bench said it would pronounce its order on sentencing in the afternoon.

Tejpal has been convicted under sections 376 (2)(f) (person who is a guardian or in a position of trust or authority rapes a woman), 354 (a) (sexual harassment) and 354 (b) (using criminal force on a woman with an intent to disrobe her) of the Indian Penal Code.