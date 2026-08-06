Bombay HC Convicts Tarun Tejpal In 2013 Sexual Assault Case; Sets Aside Acquittal
The case relates to allegations by a former junior colleague that the veteran journalist sexually assaulted her in November 2013
By PTI
Published : August 6, 2026 at 12:12 PM IST
Panaji: The Bombay High Court on Thursday convicted former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal on charges of rape in a 2013 sexual assault case and set aside a sessions court order acquitting him. A bench of Justices Neela Gokhale and Amit Jamsandekar of the HC's Goa bench said it would pronounce its order on sentencing in the afternoon.
Tejpal has been convicted under sections 376 (2)(f) (person who is a guardian or in a position of trust or authority rapes a woman), 354 (a) (sexual harassment) and 354 (b) (using criminal force on a woman with an intent to disrobe her) of the Indian Penal Code.
Under section 376, Tejpal faces a minimum punishment of ten years and a maximum of life imprisonment. While Tejpal's counsel Aabad Ponda sought the minimum punishment, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Goa government, sought the maximum punishment to send a strong message that "no means no".
Tejpal, who was present in court, sought leniency, claiming that he was a "political victim" and the father of two daughters. The case relates to allegations by a former junior colleague that the veteran journalist sexually assaulted her inside a hotel elevator during the ThinkFest event in Goa in November 2013. After he was acquitted by the trial court in 2021, the Goa government challenged the verdict.
Also Read
Goa: HC To Pronounce Verdict On Appeal Against Tejpal's Acquittal In Sexual Assault Case On Thursday