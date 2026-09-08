ETV Bharat / bharat

Complaint For Remarks Against PM Modi: HC Refuses To Quash 2019 Summons to Rahul Gandhi

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to quash the summons issued to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in 2019 in a defamation complaint over his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi,

A single bench of Justice N R Borkar dismissed Gandhi's petition against the magistrate court's order. The HC, however, continued its 2021 order directing the magistrate to defer hearing on the complaint for six weeks so that Gandhi can approach the Supreme Court in appeal.

Justice Borkar said the court did not find any "perversity and illegality" in the magistrate's order and hence no reason to interfere. "This court finds no infirmity in the order. Hence, the petition is dismissed," the HC said.

Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, had challenged a Girgaum magistrate's order of August 28, 2019 for a process against him on a complaint filed by one M H Shrishrimal, who claimed to be a member of the ruling BJP. The defamation complaint against the Congress leader had been filed for Gandhi's "commander-in-thief" remark against PM Modi in 2018 over the Rafale fighter jet deal.