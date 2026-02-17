Bombay HC Overrules Senior Citizens Maintenance And Welfare Tribunal Order For Son To Vacate House
The son told the court that his father lives separately with his wife, while he lives in the house his father owns but wants vacated.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 3:20 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday upheld a son's right to stay at his father's house by quashing an order by the Senior Citizens Maintenance and Welfare Tribunal, which had earlier concurred with a request by a senior citizen and ordered the son to leave the house.
It began when a senior citizen filed a complaint before the Senior Citizens Maintenance and Welfare Tribunal, requesting the tribunal to order his son to leave his house. The tribunal took cognisance of the old man's application and ordered his son to leave the house.
The son challenged the tribunal's order in the Bombay High Court. He claimed that there is a twist in his father's application, as the latter had already remarried and now lives with his wife, separately from his son. "He still wants me to vacate the house where I am living," he informed the court through his petition, indicating that his father now lives in a different house, while he lives in the house that his father owns but wants him to vacate.
The petition was heard before a single bench of Justice Somasekhar Sundaresan. After hearing the arguments of both the sides, the High Court quashed the tribunal's order to remove the son from the house in question. "If the senior citizen is not capable of taking care of himself, and is not able to sustain himself on his income or money from his property, such issues can be heard before the tribunal," the court said.
However, the High Court underlined in its judgement that the tribunal should consider all other factors while deciding on personal complaints of senior citizens. In his order, Justice Sundaresan said, "Not every dispute of senior citizens in the state can be heard before the Senior Citizens Maintenance and Welfare Tribunal."
He further stated in the judgement, "The senior citizen in this case has not been able to prove that it is impossible for him to maintain himself on his own income. In this case, the complainant senior citizen can file a fresh application before the tribunal. However, in this hearing, the tribunal should also give the son an opportunity to present his side."
Thereafter, the High Court granted relief to the son by ordering the tribunal.
