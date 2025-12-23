ETV Bharat / bharat

Bombay HC Instructs Fugitive Economic Offender Vijay Mallya To Return To India

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday reiterated its instruction to fugitive economic offender Vijay Mallya's lawyers on Tuesday, stating that he should return to India, and that the court would begin hearing his petition from the very next day.

The court also clarified that both of his petitions would not be heard simultaneously and that he would have to withdraw one of them. The matter was heard by the bench comprising Chief Justice Shri Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhand. The Chief Justice said, "People who have committed financial crime and fled overseas should not file petitions from that location."

The bench further said, the court will only consider their plea if they first specify when they plan to return to India. The court also made it plain that unless a sufficient response is obtained, no legal procedures will be halted. The Centre has asked the High Court to deny the plea in the meantime.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court, "The extradition of Vijay Mallya, who fled overseas after defaulting on loans from Indian banks totalling in thousands of crores, is presently nearing finalisation. Consequently, there is a chance that he will abuse this legal procedure in a British court." Mehta asked the High Court to dismiss the petition. However, Mallaya's lawyer, Amit Desai, responded, "Why would we do now what we haven't done in all these years?" He added, "Vijay Mallya, the former chairman of United Spirits, is presently in London."

The court has declared Mallya a 'fugitive economic offender' and given him a 'financial death penalty'. Following the new amendment to Section 12(1) of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, Mallya has become the first person in the country to be declared a fugitive. Mallya has challenged the validity of this law in the Bombay High Court. In his petition, Mallya has demanded a stay on the entire process. He also stated that the investigating agency has seized assets worth more than the loans he had taken from Indian banks and said he is willing to repay the account holders.

Desai also told the court, "The interest-bearing loan amount has grown daily from 6000 crore to 15000 crore. We could sell our assets to pay back this interest, but since the investigative agency controls all of our accounts and assets, we are powerless." Mallya has filed another appeal asking the High Court to hear his side of the story.