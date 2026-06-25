Bombay HC Concern Over Survival Of Replacement Trees For Infra Projects Throws Spanner In Bullet Train Works
PM Modi to inaugurate the 132 kV transmission line for the bullet train in October, for which MahaTransco needs to fell 847 mangrove trees.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST
Mumbai: The ambitious project undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, to build the country's first bullet train project, faces one more hurdle. Initially opposed by farmers in Maharashtra and Gujarat, who refused to give up their lands for the project, it is once again facing a challenge, as 847 trees, along with mangroves, are expected to be felled in Palghar for it. A division bench of the Bombay High Court, comprising Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad, has expressed serious concern regarding the replantation of the mangroves to be cut down for the project.
On June 24, a hearing regarding this matter took place in the Bombay HC, during which Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge said, "The fundamental problem is that the administration obtains permission to cut down trees in the name of a project, but officials subsequently fail to replant trees. Furthermore, concerned authorities do not appear to ensure whether the saplings planted as replacements actually survive or grow; this aspect is completely neglected."
MahaTransco, the state-owned utility company responsible for supplying power to the bullet train, had filed a petition in the Bombay HC, seeking permission to transfer 3.35 hectares of forest land to cut approximately 847 trees within a 1.9656-hectare mangrove area, for the construction of a 132 kV power transmission line from Dahanu to Ambesarai in Palghar district, as part of the bullet train project.
Representing the discom, advocate Amogh Singh told the HC that three alternative routes had been studied for the proposed 13.06-km-long transmission line. Singh said efforts were made to avoid dense forests, water bodies, human settlements, religious and archaeological sites, as well as ecologically sensitive zones, while finalising the route. The administration has requested the transfer of the necessary forest land for the bullet train project.
MahaTransco also informed the Bombay HC that PM Modi is expected to inaugurate the project in October. Hence it is essential for them to install the transmission lines beforehand. However, the division bench remarked, "The problem lies in the failure to replant the trees that were cut down."
They noted that trees that are planted as compensation, often die due to a lack of care, since officials merely present a picture of 'one-for-one' replacement. The administration claims to plant a tree, but no one goes back to check whether the trees actually survive over time. Responding to this, Amogh Singh defended the administration's position and assured the HC of carrying out tree plantation in accordance with all regulations. He reassured the HC that all orders would be complied with.
The Bombay HC adjourned the hearing to July 14.
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