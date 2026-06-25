ETV Bharat / bharat

Bombay HC Concern Over Survival Of Replacement Trees For Infra Projects Throws Spanner In Bullet Train Works

MahaTransco has moved the Bombay High Court seeking permission to fell another 847 trees, but the HC has voiced serious concerns regarding replantation of trees ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: The ambitious project undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, to build the country's first bullet train project, faces one more hurdle. Initially opposed by farmers in Maharashtra and Gujarat, who refused to give up their lands for the project, it is once again facing a challenge, as 847 trees, along with mangroves, are expected to be felled in Palghar for it. A division bench of the Bombay High Court, comprising Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad, has expressed serious concern regarding the replantation of the mangroves to be cut down for the project.

On June 24, a hearing regarding this matter took place in the Bombay HC, during which Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge said, "The fundamental problem is that the administration obtains permission to cut down trees in the name of a project, but officials subsequently fail to replant trees. Furthermore, concerned authorities do not appear to ensure whether the saplings planted as replacements actually survive or grow; this aspect is completely neglected."

MahaTransco, the state-owned utility company responsible for supplying power to the bullet train, had filed a petition in the Bombay HC, seeking permission to transfer 3.35 hectares of forest land to cut approximately 847 trees within a 1.9656-hectare mangrove area, for the construction of a 132 kV power transmission line from Dahanu to Ambesarai in Palghar district, as part of the bullet train project.

Representing the discom, advocate Amogh Singh told the HC that three alternative routes had been studied for the proposed 13.06-km-long transmission line. Singh said efforts were made to avoid dense forests, water bodies, human settlements, religious and archaeological sites, as well as ecologically sensitive zones, while finalising the route. The administration has requested the transfer of the necessary forest land for the bullet train project.