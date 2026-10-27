SIR Protests: Bombay HC Puts On Hold Leave India Notice Against Actor Imran Khan Till November 2
Actor's counsel argued he had been living in India since he was two years old and there is not a single criminal case against him..
Published : October 27, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST|
Updated : October 27, 2026 at 7:46 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has granted interim relief to actor Imran Khan directing that no action should be taken after a notice was issued asking him to leave the country.
The notice was served in connection with his participation in a protest held at August Kranti Maidan seeking removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, over electoral fraud.
Challenging the notice, Khan had filed a petition in the High Court. The court has adjourned the hearing on the petition until November 2 and directed that no action be taken over the notice.
The hearing on Imran Khan’s petition was scheduled for Monday. However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who is representing the central government, could not make appearance in the court through the online mode.
The Central government requested that the hearing be adjourned until next Monday, November 2.
During the proceedings, Khan’s counsel pointed out to the court that he has been directed to leave the country by the following day.
In response, the central government provided an oral assurance that no action would be taken against him until the next hearing.
Taking note of this assurance, the court granted interim relief to Khan, and fixed the next hearing on the petition for November 2.
Senior advocate Venkatesh Dhond argued in the court on behalf of the actor that ordering someone to leave the country within 14 days is "completely wrong."
He drew the court's attention to the fact that Khan has been living in India with his family since he was two years old and that not a single criminal case has ever been registered against him.
Dhond argued that issuing an order to leave the country within 14 days, without any prior "show cause" notice was unjustified.
Khan has challenged the notice in the High Court, asserting that the deportation action, taken solely on the grounds of his participation in a peaceful protest, is unlawful.
In his petition, actor noted that he did not breach any police barricades and stated that he was taken into custody by the police while leaving the protest site, where he had been present alongside actress Lekha Washington and his cousin, Zayn Marie Khan.
Counsel for the actor, further argued in court that asking a person who has lived in India entire life to leave the country, without any charges having been proven against them, is an extreme measure.
Earlier on October 10, a protest was held at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai, demanding the resignation of CEC over the alleged irregularities in the SIR.
Khan, who participated in the demonstration, was taken into custody by the police. Previously, he had also participated in a protest organised by Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP) at Shivaji Park.
BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya had filed a complaint against Khan alleging that he was an American citizen and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder and violated immigration rules by participating in a political agitation. He further demanded his deportation.
Subsequently a legal notice wa served to the actor under Sections 7 and 29 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act.
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