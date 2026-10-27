ETV Bharat / bharat

SIR Protests: Bombay HC Puts On Hold Leave India Notice Against Actor Imran Khan Till November 2

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has granted interim relief to actor Imran Khan directing that no action should be taken after a notice was issued asking him to leave the country.

The notice was served in connection with his participation in a protest held at August Kranti Maidan seeking removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, over electoral fraud.

Challenging the notice, Khan had filed a petition in the High Court. The court has adjourned the hearing on the petition until November 2 and directed that no action be taken over the notice.

The hearing on Imran Khan’s petition was scheduled for Monday. However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who is representing the central government, could not make appearance in the court through the online mode.

The Central government requested that the hearing be adjourned until next Monday, November 2.

During the proceedings, Khan’s counsel pointed out to the court that he has been directed to leave the country by the following day.

In response, the central government provided an oral assurance that no action would be taken against him until the next hearing.

Taking note of this assurance, the court granted interim relief to Khan, and fixed the next hearing on the petition for November 2.

Senior advocate Venkatesh Dhond argued in the court on behalf of the actor that ordering someone to leave the country within 14 days is "completely wrong."

He drew the court's attention to the fact that Khan has been living in India with his family since he was two years old and that not a single criminal case has ever been registered against him.