ETV Bharat / bharat

Bomb Threats Strike Courts In Bihar, Odisha And Chhattisgarh; Judicial Work Halted

Patna/Cuttuck/Shimla/Raipur: Anonymous bomb threats across courts in Bihar, Chhatisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha on Thursday halted judicial work prompting authorities to initiate probes and ensure precautionary measures.

The turn of events caused much fear and inconvenience to people whose cases were scheduled to be heard later in the day.

Bihar

The district courts in Patna, Araria, Gaya and Kishanganj, and Patna City court were evacuated on following a bomb threat by a person claiming to be a member of the banned terror organisation Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). Judicial work was halted at the courts as the police conducted search operations in their premises.

An e-mail sent by one Arun Kumar was received by the courts in the morning at around 10:37 am in which he wrote about exploding three RDX improvised explosive devices (IEDs) later in the day. It spread panic and the judges, advocates, clients and employees vacated the premises as the police rushed and cordoned off the campuses.

A letter written by Patna district court registrar to the district bar association asked all the members to “evacuate the campus at once” in light of the email, which threatened to bomb the premises.

"We immediately swung into action on receiving the information about the bomb threat. The entire district court campus was evacuated and we searched for explosive devices but could not find any. Our men are still present there,” Patna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma told ETV Bharat.

“We are trying to trace the email and its sender. It mentions a few things about Tamil Nadu and is written mostly in Hindi with a sprinkling of English,” the SSP added.

A police source said that the threat mail also asked to stop sending the people of Bihar as labourers to Tamil Nadu or be ready to face dire consequences.

“The increasing number of migrant workers coming from Bihar is affecting the local population structure of Tamil Nadu. Four RDX IEDs have been judiciously planted in the room of the judge and the court premises. This operation has been conducted with assistance from Pakistan’s secret service ISI,” the threat mail said.

“Bihar must stop sending labourers to Chennai. Today’s RDX blasts will be a statement from all Tamils,” the mail addressing “honourable judge and staff” further added.

Meanwhile, the bustling Patna civil court campus bore a deserted look after everybody present inside rushed outside.

“At first a message was circulated on our Whatsapp groups asking to direct the clients and other outside people to vacate the premises. Then an announcement on loudspeakers was also made for the same. Soon after we were also asked to evacuate,” Patna district court advocate Mankesh Dayal told ETV Bharat.

The panic-struck lawyers and clients rushed towards the three gates of the civil court premises. The presence of the police personnel and sniffer dogs added to their worry as they poured out on the roads along the court premises.

“During the announcement, the lawyers were asked to take their important documents with them. It added to the confusion as we all started gathering papers related to the cases we were handling. The heartening thing was that the police had intensively started looking for explosives by then,” Patna district court advocate Ravi Bhushan said.

The Patna district court had received bomb threats at least thrice in the past also, including two that came last year.

Similar panic prevailed at Gaya and Kishanganj district courts as the court administration and the police asked everybody present there to evacuate the premises. The email sent to the Gaya district court claimed that it would be blown at 2:30pm.

Around 5,000 people were present at the Gaya court premises when the email came and they all were evacuated along with the lawyers. The judges also vacated the premises as the police searched the entire campus.

Odisha

An anonymous e-mail containing a threat to damage court premises by bomb has been received at several courts in Odisha, including the High Court. The State police have taken cognisance of the matter and initiated a thorough investigation after ensuring precautionary measures at vulnerable locations, said State DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania.