Bomb Threat To BRICS Summit 2026, Gujarat Secretariat: Youth Detained In Jharkhand's Deoghar
The youth whose identity was not revealed was detained by a team of Gujarat Police from Town Police Station area, reports Hitesh Chaudhary.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 6:16 PM IST
Deoghar: A special team of the Gujarat Police has detained a young man from Jharkhand's Deoghar in connection with an email allegedly threatening to blow up the Gujarat Secretariat and the BRICS Summit 2026 venue in Delhi, a top police officer said on Thursday.
Due to the high-profile nature of the case and its implications for national security, the police are currently refraining from sharing detailed information about the incident.
It is understood that a Gujarat Police team arrived in Deoghar on Saturday and detained the youth from the Town Police Station area. Deoghar SP Praveen Pushkar confirmed the detention, stating that the Gujarat Police team took the youth into custody in connection with the email threat and that he would be interrogated in the case.
The threats were issued recently via email to blow up the Gujarat Secretariat and to cause a bomb blast during the BRICS summit in Delhi. The Gujarat Police took the matter seriously and initiated an investigation.
Given the high-profile nature of the case, the police have not disclosed the identity of the detained youth. It is understood that the email used for the threat and associated technical evidence are being examined. The police are also scrutinizing the youth's email, WhatsApp, and other digital platforms to uncover the truth behind the threat and identify the entire network involved.
Similar threats were reported in recent days at the Gujarat High Court in Ahmedabad, the Metropolitan Court in Ghee Kanta and the City Civil and Sessions Court in Lal Darwaja prompting authorities to evacuate the premises as a precautionary measure. However, the threats were later found to be hoax as no explosive materials were found from the premises.
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