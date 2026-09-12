ETV Bharat / bharat

Bomb Threat To BRICS Summit 2026, Gujarat Secretariat: Youth Detained In Jharkhand's Deoghar

Deoghar: A special team of the Gujarat Police has detained a young man from Jharkhand's Deoghar in connection with an email allegedly threatening to blow up the Gujarat Secretariat and the BRICS Summit 2026 venue in Delhi, a top police officer said on Thursday.

Due to the high-profile nature of the case and its implications for national security, the police are currently refraining from sharing detailed information about the incident.

It is understood that a Gujarat Police team arrived in Deoghar on Saturday and detained the youth from the Town Police Station area. Deoghar SP Praveen Pushkar confirmed the detention, stating that the Gujarat Police team took the youth into custody in connection with the email threat and that he would be interrogated in the case.