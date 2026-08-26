ETV Bharat / bharat

Bomb Threat Letter Found Aboard IndiGo Flight

Bengaluru: A bomb threat letter found aboard an IndiGo flight that was arriving from Lucknow triggered a security scare at Kempegowda International Airport here on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident occurred on IndiGo flight 6E-231, which landed safely at Terminal 1 of the airport this morning, they added.

The cabin crew found the threat letter while the aircraft was airborne and on the final leg of the journey. The pilot was immediately alerted and he subsequently informed Air Traffic Control (ATC).