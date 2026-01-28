ETV Bharat / bharat

Bomb Threat Emails Trigger Panic At Courts And Schools Across Multiple States

Cyber units across states are tracing the origin of coordinated bomb threat emails. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi/Raipur/Chandigarh: A series of bomb threat emails sent to courts and schools across multiple states on Wednesday has triggered panic, emergency evacuations and extensive anti-sabotage checks.

Security agencies in Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh and Gurugram launched coordinated operations after receiving threats via email. Though no explosives were found in most places, the incidents disrupted normal functioning for hours and created fear among the public.

Officials later termed several of the threats hoaxes, while cyber teams began investigating the origin of the emails.

Delhi: Dwarka Court Complex Evacuated After Bomb Threat

Tension gripped the Dwarka court complex in the national capital after a bomb threat email was received at around 9.30 AM on Wednesday. The message warned of an explosion on the court premises, prompting an immediate security response.

Police teams, bomb disposal squads and sniffer dog units rushed to the spot. As a precaution, the entire court complex was evacuated and entry gates were secured. A detailed search was conducted inside courtrooms, chambers, corridors and surrounding areas.

“Dog and bomb detection squads were rushed to the spot, and we conducted a thorough check. However, as nothing suspicious was found, the threat was declared a hoax,” a senior police officer said.

Court proceedings were disrupted for hours, inconveniencing lawyers, litigants, and staff. A cyber team is reviewing the email trail to identify the sender. Police said fake bomb threats are serious offences and will be punished strictly.

Chhattisgarh: Threat Emails Sent To Multiple District Courts

In Chhattisgarh, district courts in Jagdalpur (Bastar), Rajnandgaon and Ambikapur received similar threat emails, triggering heightened security measures.