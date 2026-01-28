Bomb Threat Emails Trigger Panic At Courts And Schools Across Multiple States
Bomb threat emails to courts in Delhi and Chhattisgarh, and to schools in Chandigarh and Gurugram, led to evacuations, with most incidents later declared hoaxes.
Published : January 28, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST
New Delhi/Raipur/Chandigarh: A series of bomb threat emails sent to courts and schools across multiple states on Wednesday has triggered panic, emergency evacuations and extensive anti-sabotage checks.
Security agencies in Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh and Gurugram launched coordinated operations after receiving threats via email. Though no explosives were found in most places, the incidents disrupted normal functioning for hours and created fear among the public.
Officials later termed several of the threats hoaxes, while cyber teams began investigating the origin of the emails.
Delhi: Dwarka Court Complex Evacuated After Bomb Threat
Tension gripped the Dwarka court complex in the national capital after a bomb threat email was received at around 9.30 AM on Wednesday. The message warned of an explosion on the court premises, prompting an immediate security response.
Police teams, bomb disposal squads and sniffer dog units rushed to the spot. As a precaution, the entire court complex was evacuated and entry gates were secured. A detailed search was conducted inside courtrooms, chambers, corridors and surrounding areas.
“Dog and bomb detection squads were rushed to the spot, and we conducted a thorough check. However, as nothing suspicious was found, the threat was declared a hoax,” a senior police officer said.
Court proceedings were disrupted for hours, inconveniencing lawyers, litigants, and staff. A cyber team is reviewing the email trail to identify the sender. Police said fake bomb threats are serious offences and will be punished strictly.
Chhattisgarh: Threat Emails Sent To Multiple District Courts
In Chhattisgarh, district courts in Jagdalpur (Bastar), Rajnandgaon and Ambikapur received similar threat emails, triggering heightened security measures.
“At Jagdalpur court, all judges, advocates and staff were evacuated immediately after the threat was received. The main gate was sealed and search operations were launched,” said Bastar Superintendent of Police Shalabh Sinha. “Several areas have been cleared and no explosive material has been found so far. Cyber teams are investigating the email source.”
In Rajnandgaon, bomb squads searched every courtroom, record room, corridor and adjacent areas.
“The threat email is being technically examined. We are tracing the source with the help of the cyber cell and have registered a case against unknown persons,” said Additional SP Kirtan Rathore.
Officials noted that similar threat emails were received in other Chhattisgarh courts earlier this month and later found to be hoaxes. However, these repeated incidents have fueled anxiety among lawyers and court visitors, who now demand stricter security.
Chandigarh And Gurugram: Schools Targeted By Threat Emails
In Chandigarh, 26 schools received bomb threat emails, prompting evacuation and large-scale security checks.
“We received calls from 26 schools about bomb threat emails. Upon receiving information, local police teams, fire brigades, ambulances and bomb disposal squads responded immediately,” said Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur. “So far, nothing suspicious has been found.”
She said the emails came from a Gmail account and an FIR was filed. Anti-sabotage checks were done, with more searches underway.
Authorities urged calm and asked parents not to panic. "Report any threat email to police immediately," an official statement said, advising schools not to declare holidays without verification.
In Gurugram, major schools got similar emails. Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and sniffer dogs searched classrooms, buses, buildings, and surrounding areas. No explosives were found, and officials suspect another hoax, but investigations continue.
