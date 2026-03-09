ETV Bharat / bharat

Bomb Threat E-mails: SC Transfers FIRs Lodged Against Woman In Multiple States To Karnataka

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday transferred the FIRs lodged in different states against a woman, accused of sending e-mails threatening blasts, including at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, to Karnataka.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was informed that, as of now, 23 FIRs were lodged against the woman, who was a consultant of an MNC in Chennai. The bench was also told that out of the 23 FIRs, 12 were lodged in Karnataka, while six were registered in Gujarat.

According to the police, the woman had sent these e-mails to defame a man, whom she dreamt would be her husband, after he married another woman. The top court passed the order while hearing her plea seeking clubbing of the FIRs lodged against her.

"She appears to be a dangerous lady. The high courts are vacated, the stadium is vacated. Today, if there is a threat to e-mail by your client to the Secretary General of this court, what will happen? There may be a stampede," the bench told the counsel appearing for the woman.