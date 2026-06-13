ETV Bharat / bharat

Bomb Threat Email Received For Lufthansa Frankfurt-Hyderabad Flight

Hyderabad: A bomb threat email was received on Saturday for a Lufthansa flight operating from Frankfurt, Germany, to Hyderabad, India, according to sources. More details regarding the threat and security measures are awaited.

Earlier, on May 16, a bomb threat email received at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad turned out to be a hoax after a thorough security check, airport police officials said.