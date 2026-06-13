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Bomb Threat Email Received For Lufthansa Frankfurt-Hyderabad Flight

The official said that they have conducted a thorough check of the entire premises and flights, and nothing was found.

Frankfurt to Hyderabad flight bomb threat email received
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By ANI

Published : June 13, 2026 at 1:08 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Hyderabad: A bomb threat email was received on Saturday for a Lufthansa flight operating from Frankfurt, Germany, to Hyderabad, India, according to sources. More details regarding the threat and security measures are awaited.

Earlier, on May 16, a bomb threat email received at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad turned out to be a hoax after a thorough security check, airport police officials said.

According to an RGI Airport Police official, the threat email was received at around 6:30 pm. Following the alert, security personnel conducted extensive checks across the airport premises and flights, but nothing suspicious was found.

"We conducted a thorough check of the entire premises and flights, and nothing was found. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter," the official said.

Also Read

  1. Hoax Bomb Threat Delays Lucknow-Delhi Flight
  2. Bomb Threat Note Found In Flight Toilet; Alert Issued At Kannur Airport

TAGGED:

FLIGHTS BOMB THREAT
LUFTHANSA FLIGHT BOMB THREAT
FRANKFURT HYD FLIGHT BOMB THREAT
LUFTHANSA FRANKFURT HYD FLIGHT
FRANKFURT HYDERABAD FLIGHT

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