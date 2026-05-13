ETV Bharat / bharat

Bomb Threat At Jaipur Hospital, Man From Haryana Detained

Jaipur: Panic gripped Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, Rajasthan's largest government hospital, following a bomb threat on Wednesday morning.

Police teams, bomb disposal squad, dog squad, civil defence personnel, and other security agencies rushed to the scene and launched a search operation across the hospital premises.

After an investigation spanning several hours, no suspicious objects or explosive materials were recovered. The individual who issued the threat was taken into custody in Mahendragarh, Haryana, acting on intelligence provided by Jaipur Police. A police team is currently bringing him to Jaipur for interrogation.

SMS police station house officer Rajesh Sharma said that an individual called the police control room to report the presence of a bomb within the SMS Hospital complex. On receiving the call, the police administration went into high alert mode, and a meticulous search was conducted across various hospital wards, the OPD complex, parking areas, the emergency unit, and other sensitive locations.