Bomb Threat At Jaipur Hospital, Man From Haryana Detained
A person from Mahendragarh called Jaipur PCR to report the presence of a bomb within the SMS Hospital complex; but nothing suspicious was found.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 5:39 PM IST
Jaipur: Panic gripped Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, Rajasthan's largest government hospital, following a bomb threat on Wednesday morning.
Police teams, bomb disposal squad, dog squad, civil defence personnel, and other security agencies rushed to the scene and launched a search operation across the hospital premises.
After an investigation spanning several hours, no suspicious objects or explosive materials were recovered. The individual who issued the threat was taken into custody in Mahendragarh, Haryana, acting on intelligence provided by Jaipur Police. A police team is currently bringing him to Jaipur for interrogation.
SMS police station house officer Rajesh Sharma said that an individual called the police control room to report the presence of a bomb within the SMS Hospital complex. On receiving the call, the police administration went into high alert mode, and a meticulous search was conducted across various hospital wards, the OPD complex, parking areas, the emergency unit, and other sensitive locations.
News of the bomb threat created a chaotic atmosphere within the hospital premises for a brief period. However, the police and the hospital administration maintained control over the situation and managed affairs to prevent patients and their relatives from panicking.
Hospital Superintendent Dr Mrinal Joshi said, "A threat to bomb the hospital was received at the Police Control Room (PCR). Following this, the police and other teams conducted a search of the hospital premises. However, no suspicious objects were found. The police are investigating the matter."
SHO Sharma confirmed that Monu Gupta, the individual who called the PCR to issue the bomb threat, has been taken into custody. A team has been dispatched to bring him to Jaipur from Haryana. Upon his arrival, he will be interrogated. A case is being registered at the Vidhayakpuri Police Station.
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