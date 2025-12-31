ETV Bharat / bharat

Bomb Threat At Delhi Hospital Turns Out To Be Mock Drill

New Delhi: Panic gripped the national capital on the eve of the New Year when a bomb threat was reported at the government-run Dr Hedgewar Arogya Sansthan Hospital. The hospital administration received a call informing them that an unattended bag had been left near Gate No. 1, from which a sound was heard emanating continuously.

Upon receiving this information, the administration and security agencies immediately sprang into action. Teams from the Delhi Police (including forensics and Crime Branch), Fire Brigade and Bomb Disposal Squad, rushed to the scene. The hospital premises were cordoned off, as a sense of fear and panic spread among patients and their families. Many patients were terrified, wondering what had happened. The police immediately launched an investigation and advised those present in the hospital to remain vigilant.

The Bomb Disposal Squad examined the suspicious bag, along with a K9 from the dog squad, and they conducted a thorough search of the entire hospital premises. Given the history of bomb blasts in Delhi, security agencies took this alert very seriously and intensified their investigation. After about an hour of intense investigation, it was revealed that there was no explosive material in the bag, which only contained some electronic items from which the sound was emanating, as well as a tangle of wires, clothes, and a mobile charger.