ETV Bharat / bharat

Despite Hazardous Delhi Air Quality, IAF Marathon 2025 Held To Honour Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon; Bollywood Stars Attend

Based on the theme, 'Run, Soar, Inspire', the marathon symbolised the courage, discipline, and spirit of the Indian Air Force. It featured three categories- 21 km, 10 km, and 5 km- for both men and women. Participants gathered at Gate No 1 of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, from where the run passed through several key routes in Delhi.

The Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon is organised annually in memory of Flight Lieutenant Nirmaljit Sekhon, the only Indian Air Force officer to receive the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest wartime gallantry award. This year, the marathon was held simultaneously at 61 locations across the country, including the national capital.

The event was attended by Bollywood celebrities Shefali Shah, Huma Qureshi, Archana Puran Singh, and Sunil Grover, who flagged off the five-kilometre race. The presence of these stars drew attention on social media, with many questioning the timing of the event given the city's poor air quality.

New Delhi: Despite the hazardous air quality in Delhi, the Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon 2025 was flagged off on Sunday morning at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The marathon, organised by the Indian Air Force (IAF), promotes fitness, unity, and patriotism while paying tribute to Param Vir Chakra awardee Flight Lieutenant Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh himself joined the 21-kilometre run, encouraging citizens to adopt a healthier and more active lifestyle. Hundreds of runners, including defence personnel, fitness enthusiasts, and citizens from various walks of life, participated with enthusiasm. Chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' echoed through the stadium as the marathon commenced.

The event also sparked online criticism due to Delhi's severe air pollution levels. With the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded in the 'hazardous' category, many social media users expressed concern over holding an outdoor event under such conditions. Some argued that it was unsafe for participants to run in the polluted air, while others defended the event as a tribute to national heroes and the IAF's legacy.

Doctors generally advise against running outdoors when the air quality is poor, with an AQI of 200. Dr Sudhir Kumar, Neurologist at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, said that during vigorous exercise, you breathe much more deeply and rapidly, drawing 10-20 times more air and pollutants into your lungs. He said that this greatly increases exposure to fine particulate matter (PM 2.5) and ozone, which can cause airway inflammation, oxidative stress, reduced lung function, and an increased risk for heart and vascular problems.

While regular exercise is vital for long-term health, in high-pollution conditions, the harms of pollutant inhalation outweigh the short-term fitness benefits. Most experts recommend switching to indoor workouts with clean, filtered air, such as treadmill, yoga, or resistance training, and resuming outdoor activity only when AQI falls below 100 (ideally under 50). He suggested that if outdoor exercise is unavoidable, wearing an N95 mask, avoiding traffic-heavy routes, and going out at cleaner times of the day (early morning) can reduce risk.

The marathon concluded successfully, with winners announced across all categories. Organisers said the event was meant not only to honour the bravery of Flight Lieutenant Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon but also to inspire the youth to embody the values of courage, discipline, and service to the nation. Flight Lieutenant Sekhoon lost his life on December 14, 1971, during the Indo-Pak war after bravely engaging enemy aircraft over Srinagar airfield.