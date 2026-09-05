ETV Bharat / bharat

Army Arms Depot Theft: NIA Joins Probe Amid Possible Terror Angle, Weapons Still Missing

Hyderabad: The mystery surrounding the theft of arms from the Madras Regiment in Bollaram in Telangana, which created a nationwide stir, remains unsolved. Four days after the incident, the stolen weapons have not been recovered and the suspects have not been traced.

Hundreds of people have been questioned, while several investigative agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), are involved in the probe. Lapses have also come to light, including the switching off of CCTV cameras in the room where the weapons were stored and shortcomings in record maintenance.

Investigators found that the cameras had been switched off for around 10 days and are examining whether this is linked to the record-keeping lapses.

Possible Terror Angle?

The investigation is centred on the 'Kote', the facility where weapons are stored at the Madras Regiment in Bollaram, Secunderabad.

Initially, officials suspected that more than one person may have been involved in the theft and that it would not have been possible to enter the armoury so easily without insider help.

The NIA has now unofficially joined the investigation amid suspicions over a possible terror angle. Bollaram police, the military, the Intelligence Bureau and NIA officials are jointly collecting evidence. NIA officials are also understood to have collected some evidence from the Kote.

Investigators have found that the CCTV cameras installed in the Kote area of the Madras Regiment were being switched off every night after 10.30 pm and turned on again after 7 am.

It is learnt that senior officials had not ordered the cameras to be switched off in this manner. Investigators are therefore focusing on who switched off the cameras, why they were switched off and why they were not functioning at the time of the theft.

Around 800 personnel are reportedly serving in the Madras Regiment. Those who were on duty at the Kote and elsewhere in the regiment on the night of the incident are being questioned separately.