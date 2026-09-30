ETV Bharat / bharat

Bollaram Arms Theft: Former Havildar Mallesh Linked To Five Accomplices, 810 More Rounds Recovered

Police recover an additional 810 rounds stolen from the Madras Regiment in Bollaram during the ongoing arms theft investigation. ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: The investigation into the Secunderabad-Bollaram arms theft case has taken a crucial turn, with police recovering an additional 810 rounds of ammunition allegedly stolen by former Havildar Upputholla Mallesh alias Raju.

The investigation has also revealed that two Army personnel and three private individuals allegedly assisted Mallesh in the theft. Police are now probing whether anyone else was involved and whether a larger conspiracy was behind the incident.

Police arrested Mallesh, 37, on September 11 in connection with the theft of weapons from the Madras Regiment in Bollaram. A large quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered from his possession.

According to the complaint filed by Army officials, 12 guns, 21 magazines, a night-vision binocular and 1,912 rounds of ammunition were stolen from the Madras Regiment.

However, the investigation revealed that Mallesh had also stolen another 810 rounds and hidden them at a secret location.

Police have now recovered these rounds as well. The recovery of such a large quantity of additional ammunition has raised further questions among investigators and Army officials.

Five Accomplices Identified During Investigation

Police registered a case on August 31 and questioned regiment staff and other individuals. Mallesh repeatedly claimed that he had carried out the theft alone. However, a technical investigation revealed others' involvement.