Bollaram Arms Theft: Former Havildar Mallesh Linked To Five Accomplices, 810 More Rounds Recovered
Crime reconstruction and financial transaction evidence have expanded the investigation into the theft of weapons and ammunition from the regiment.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 11:40 AM IST
Hyderabad: The investigation into the Secunderabad-Bollaram arms theft case has taken a crucial turn, with police recovering an additional 810 rounds of ammunition allegedly stolen by former Havildar Upputholla Mallesh alias Raju.
The investigation has also revealed that two Army personnel and three private individuals allegedly assisted Mallesh in the theft. Police are now probing whether anyone else was involved and whether a larger conspiracy was behind the incident.
Police arrested Mallesh, 37, on September 11 in connection with the theft of weapons from the Madras Regiment in Bollaram. A large quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered from his possession.
According to the complaint filed by Army officials, 12 guns, 21 magazines, a night-vision binocular and 1,912 rounds of ammunition were stolen from the Madras Regiment.
However, the investigation revealed that Mallesh had also stolen another 810 rounds and hidden them at a secret location.
Police have now recovered these rounds as well. The recovery of such a large quantity of additional ammunition has raised further questions among investigators and Army officials.
Five Accomplices Identified During Investigation
Police registered a case on August 31 and questioned regiment staff and other individuals. Mallesh repeatedly claimed that he had carried out the theft alone. However, a technical investigation revealed others' involvement.
Investigators examined 8.5 lakh Call Detail Records (CDRs) over seven days. By cross-referencing the accused's statement with technical evidence, police confirmed the alleged involvement of five individuals.
Mallesh was remanded in 10-day police custody on September 22. Based on his confession, police questioned eight people and eventually identified five as having assisted in the theft.
The five allegedly include two Army employees, Vinod and Seshu, who were posted at the depot, along with three private individuals. Investigators also found evidence of financial transactions between Mallesh and Vinod.
Crime Scene Reconstruction Conducted
Police reconstructed the crime scene to establish how Mallesh allegedly stole the weapons from the Madras Regiment. The reconstruction used the vehicles allegedly used during the theft and covered locations including the Madras Regiment premises and Mallesh's native village.
With five alleged accomplices coming to light, investigators have intensified their probe to determine whether more people were involved and whether a larger conspiracy was behind the theft.
The investigation revealed that Mallesh, a Havildar, was dismissed by senior officers in June for negligence in his duties. Preliminary inquiries indicate he allegedly committed the theft out of a grudge against the officials.
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