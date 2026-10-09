ETV Bharat / bharat

Body Of Indian National Who Died In UAE In December Buried There: Centre To SC

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday told the Supreme Court that the body of an Indian national who died in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in December last year was buried there. The submissions were made before a bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and Aparesh Kumar Singh, which was hearing a plea filed by the mother of the man seeking a direction to bring his mortal remains.

Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for the Centre, told the bench that the man was working with a private employer in the UAE. "After his death, his body was duly buried there sometime in January 2026," the law officer said.

The bench noted that in view of the statement made by the law officer, there was no reason to continue further with the matter. The top court said if the petitioner wanted to raise any compensation claim, the Government of India would provide all assistance to her.

In February this year, the apex court had agreed to hear the plea and sought responses from the Centre and others on it. The petitioner had contended that her son had gone to Dubai for work and he died there in December last year.