Body Of Engineer From Mandi Found At Wayanad Landslide Site
Relief and rescue operations continue at the site three days after the tragedy, amid challenges posed by incessant rain.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
Mandi: The body of engineer Rahul Sharma from Himachal Pradesh, who was missing after the devastating landslide in the Nithar area of Kerala's Wayanad district, has been found three days after the tragedy. A resident of Rewalsar in Mandi district, Rahul was working as an engineer in Wayanad. Rescue and relief teams had been searching for him for the last three days.
The discovery of the body has shattered his family's hopes. Rahul's father and maternal uncle rushed to Kerala as soon as they received news of the Wayanad landslide. His wife was already at the spot monitoring the rescue operation. The family held out till the very end hoping for a miracle. But the hopes were dashed with the discovery of the body on Thursday leaving everyone in deep shock.
The news of Rahul’s death has sent shockwaves throughout Himachal Pradesh. "The post-mortem of the bodies discovered on Thursday will be conducted at the Vythiri Taluk Hospital and they will be kept safe at the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital. The bodies recovered have been identified as Mohammed Imran Ansari, an excavator operator from Bihar and Rahul Sharma, an engineer from Himachal Pradesh who worked in a construction company," said Kerala Minister T Siddique.
Rahul's home has been mourning the loss. The entire family is devastated by grief while relatives and neighbours have been constantly trying to console them.
Rahul’s maternal uncle, Rajveer disclosed that his body had been recovered. Rahul had been married in March this year. His younger brother was about to return to India from Dubai.
"The search operation will be carried out in Zones 1 and 2 of the area. The search operation will also focus on the riverside," disclosed another Kerala Minister A P Anil Kumar.
The landslide had occurred at the Wayanad tunnel project site on July 7, burying many people under the debris. Six people have been confirmed dead so far while many others remain trapped. A joint team of the (NDRF), Fire Department, Police, and local administration is using modern machinery and trained dog squads to locate the missing persons. Relief and rescue operations remain challenging amid the incessant rain.
Also Read:
- Wayanad Landslide: Body Of Laborer From Jharkhand Brought To Ranchi
- Wayanad Landslide Death Toll Mounts To 6 As More Bodies Are Recovered Today
- CCTV Captures Wayanad Horror: Woman Escapes Death As Mudslide Sweeps Tanker Truck Like A Toy
- Three Migrant Workers Killed As Landslide Hits Wayanad Tunnel Project Site In Kerala