ETV Bharat / bharat

Body Of Engineer From Mandi Found At Wayanad Landslide Site

Mandi: The body of engineer Rahul Sharma from Himachal Pradesh, who was missing after the devastating landslide in the Nithar area of ​​Kerala's Wayanad district, has been found three days after the tragedy. A resident of Rewalsar in Mandi district, Rahul was working as an engineer in Wayanad. Rescue and relief teams had been searching for him for the last three days.

The discovery of the body has shattered his family's hopes. Rahul's father and maternal uncle rushed to Kerala as soon as they received news of the Wayanad landslide. His wife was already at the spot monitoring the rescue operation. The family held out till the very end hoping for a miracle. But the hopes were dashed with the discovery of the body on Thursday leaving everyone in deep shock.

The news of Rahul’s death has sent shockwaves throughout Himachal Pradesh. "The post-mortem of the bodies discovered on Thursday will be conducted at the Vythiri Taluk Hospital and they will be kept safe at the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital. The bodies recovered have been identified as Mohammed Imran Ansari, an excavator operator from Bihar and Rahul Sharma, an engineer from Himachal Pradesh who worked in a construction company," said Kerala Minister T Siddique.

Rahul's home has been mourning the loss. The entire family is devastated by grief while relatives and neighbours have been constantly trying to console them.