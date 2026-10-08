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Body Of Assam Woman Found Near Railway Tracks In Andhra; GRP Says She Fell Off Running Train

Students of B. Borooah College stage a demonstration after a fellow student, Himashree Boro, was found dead in Andhra Pradesh, in Guwahati, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. ( PTI )

Guwahati: The body of a young woman from Assam, who had reportedly gone missing after boarding a home-bound train from Andhra Pradesh two days ago, has been recovered near railway tracks in the southern state, with her family alleging it to be a murder case on Thursday.

The South Coast Railway, under the jurisdiction of which the incident happened, has initiated an investigation with preliminary evidence suggesting that the 21-year-old died due to falling off the train, an official statement said.

The deceased, Himashree Boro, had gone to Andhra Pradesh as part of a dance troupe. She had boarded the 22503 Kanniyakumari-Dibrugarh Vivek SF Express at Visakhapatnam at around 12.15 am on October 6, with a local acquaintance accompanying her to the station, her family members said here.

CCTV footage of the station showed Boro with the friend and also getting up on the coach later, surrounded by several other passengers.

A resident of Bonda area of the city, Boro had travelled to Visakhapatnam for a dance competition, but was returning alone ahead of others as she was scheduled to appear for an exam in Guwahati.

“After getting on the train, she called me and another friend of hers, and told us that she was feeling uncomfortable in the coach. There were inebriated men all around, making her feel unsafe,” a sister-in-law of the deceased said.

Boro had shared a video of the inside of the coach with her friend before they lost contact with her around 2.30-3 am.

The sister-in-law said they had contacted the Railway Helpline and shared details of her train, and were told by the authorities that the Railway Police Force (RPF) was being sent to check on her.

“But we never heard back about her being safe. Her body has now been recovered near the railway tracks in Andhra Pradesh itself. Her two bags have been found intact inside the coach,” she said.

Alleging negligence on the part of the RPF, the sister-in-law demanded a thorough investigation into the death.

The railway authorities, however, said the RPF had searched for the young woman but failed to find her in that coach.

A Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) statement here said that a complaint on the ‘Rail Madad’ grievance portal was received regarding alleged misbehaviour with a woman passenger in train no. 22503 on October 6.