Bodies Of Two Missing Trekkers Found On Kedartal Trek In Uttarakhand, Search On For Six
An additional helipad is being prepared near the avalanche site at an altitude of 4,005 meters to facilitate access for search teams to remote areas.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 6:52 PM IST
Uttarkashi: Nearly a week after eight trekkers went missing on the Kedartal trek in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand following an avalanche, rescue teams found two bodies on Tuesday.
As per information from the district emergency operation centre, the search began around 7.30 am by teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM), and other rescue agencies.
The teams were able to trace the bodies of a man and a woman and returned to the base camp around 3 pm. The search for the remaining six trekkers will continue on Wednesday.
To expedite the search operation and facilitate access for relief and rescue teams to the remote area, an additional helipad is being prepared near the site of the avalanche at an altitude of approximately 4,005 metres.
"Arrangements are being made to land helicopters there, which will allow rescue personnel and essential equipment to be transported closer to the site when needed. This is expected to help reduce the time required for the operation," Shardul Gusain, a disaster management official, said.
On October 27, a 13-member group comprising seven trekkers and six support staff set out from Gangotri for the Kedartal trek. While a cook returned to Gangotri the very next day, other members of the expedition team were scheduled to return by October 29. However, they were stranded due to adverse weather conditions and were unable to return on time.
A search operation was carried out on October 30, when three porters and a cook were rescued from an altitude of 4,000 metres and brought to the base camp. They subsequently informed the authorities that the remaining eight members of the team were missing.
Following the report, the Uttarakhand government launched a search-and-rescue operation. A team of the SDRF, assisted by a helicopter operated by the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA), has been searching the mountainous region for the missing trekkers over the past two days.
The state government said adverse weather conditions in the high-altitude region were intermittently hampering the rescue operation. The local administration has also contacted the families of the missing trekkers and assured them of all possible assistance.
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