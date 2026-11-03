ETV Bharat / bharat

Bodies Of Two Missing Trekkers Found On Kedartal Trek In Uttarakhand, Search On For Six

Rescue personnel during the search operation at Kedartal Trek on Tuesday. ( PTI )

Uttarkashi: Nearly a week after eight trekkers went missing on the Kedartal trek in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand following an avalanche, rescue teams found two bodies on Tuesday.

As per information from the district emergency operation centre, the search began around 7.30 am by teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM), and other rescue agencies.

The teams were able to trace the bodies of a man and a woman and returned to the base camp around 3 pm. The search for the remaining six trekkers will continue on Wednesday. To expedite the search operation and facilitate access for relief and rescue teams to the remote area, an additional helipad is being prepared near the site of the avalanche at an altitude of approximately 4,005 metres. "Arrangements are being made to land helicopters there, which will allow rescue personnel and essential equipment to be transported closer to the site when needed. This is expected to help reduce the time required for the operation," Shardul Gusain, a disaster management official, said.