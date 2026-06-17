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Bodies Of Two Indian Seafarers Killed In US Attack On Vessel Last Week Repatriated

The Indian Embassy in Muscat said that the mortal remains of Mr Aditya Sharma and Mr Shivanand Chaurasiya have been repatriated to India

INDIAN SEAFARER
A visual of the Palau-flagged oil tanker MT Settebello, with 24 Indian seafarers on board, attacked by U.S. forces off the coast of Oman, near Strait of Hormuz, on Wednesday (June 10). 21 Indian seafarers rescued, while 3 are reportedly missing (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 17, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST

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Dubai: Bodies of two of the three Indian seafarers who were killed in a US strike on a vessel off the Oman coast were repatriated to the country on Wednesday, according to an official statement. This comes a day after 21 rescued Indian seafarers from the same Palau-flagged vessel, MT Settebello, were repatriated to India.

"The mortal remains of Mr Aditya Sharma and Mr Shivanand Chaurasiya, who tragically lost their lives in the attack on MT Settebello, have been repatriated to India," the Indian Embassy in Muscat said on X. The mission, however, did not provide any details regarding the body of the third deceased Indian seafarer, Patnala Suresh.

"Our heartfelt condolences remain with their families during this difficult time," the Indian mission added.

Last week, three merchant ships with Indian crew came under US attack off the Oman coast. One of them was MT Settebello, which led to three deaths, while the others were rescued. Following the attacks, the Ministry of External Affairs summoned US Charge d'Affaires Jason Meeks twice in a week and registered strong protest.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing an outreach session of the G7 summit, said that all countries must ensure that maritime routes remain secure and that seafarers can perform their duties without fear. Modi raised the issue a day ahead of his bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump.

Also Read

  1. Indian Envoy Meets 21 Rescued Crew Members Of MT Settebello
  2. FSUI Demands US Pay $5 Million To Families Of Indian Seafarers Who Died Off Oman, To Write To PM Modi And UN
  3. Shocked And Heartbroken: Families Mourn Three Indian Seafarers Killed In US Missile Attack On Vessel MT Settebello

TAGGED:

SHIVANAND CHAURASIYA
INDIA SEAFARER ADITYA SHARMA
SEAFARERS KILLED IN US ATTACK
PATNALA SURESH
INDIAN SEAFARER

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