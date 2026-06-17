ETV Bharat / bharat

Bodies Of Two Indian Seafarers Killed In US Attack On Vessel Last Week Repatriated

A visual of the Palau-flagged oil tanker MT Settebello, with 24 Indian seafarers on board, attacked by U.S. forces off the coast of Oman, near Strait of Hormuz, on Wednesday (June 10). 21 Indian seafarers rescued, while 3 are reportedly missing ( ANI )

Dubai: Bodies of two of the three Indian seafarers who were killed in a US strike on a vessel off the Oman coast were repatriated to the country on Wednesday, according to an official statement. This comes a day after 21 rescued Indian seafarers from the same Palau-flagged vessel, MT Settebello, were repatriated to India. "The mortal remains of Mr Aditya Sharma and Mr Shivanand Chaurasiya, who tragically lost their lives in the attack on MT Settebello, have been repatriated to India," the Indian Embassy in Muscat said on X. The mission, however, did not provide any details regarding the body of the third deceased Indian seafarer, Patnala Suresh.