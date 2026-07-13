Bodies Of 15 Indian Tourists Killed In Vietnam Boat Accident Arrive In Mumbai
Bodies were sent in a Vietnam Airlines flight that departed from Ho Chi Minh City and landed in Mumbai, the Indian Embassy in Hanoi said.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 10:31 PM IST|
Updated : July 13, 2026 at 10:39 PM IST
Mumbai: The bodies of the 15 Indian tourists who were killed in a speedboat accident off Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island were flown to India on Monday, the Indian Embassy in Hanoi said.
The bodies were sent in a Vietnam Airlines flight that departed from Ho Chi Minh City and landed in Mumbai. The Indian embassy in a post on X said, "The flight transporting the mortal remains of the Indian nationals who had lost their lives in the tragic boat accident on 11 July in Phu Quoc has just arrived in Mumbai. The Embassy in Hanoi and the Consulate in Ho Chi Minh City will continue to coordinate with respective State Governments to ensure that the mortal remains reach the bereaved families at the earliest. Our prayers are with the families of the deceased".
The flight transporting the mortal remains of the Indian nationals who had lost their lives in the tragic boat accident on 11 July in Phu Quoc has just arrived in Mumbai.— India in Vietnam (@AmbHanoi) July 13, 2026
The Embassy in Hanoi and the Consulate in Ho Chi Minh City will continue to coordinate with respective… pic.twitter.com/LAJMyU2BW3
The governments of the victims’ home states would coordinate with their families for the onward transportation of their mortal remains from Mumbai airport to their respective destinations, the mission said. Ten of the victims were from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh, and two from Kerala.
“We are grateful for the many messages of condolences and prayers from our Vietnamese friends. Your prayers, efforts and presence gave us strength in this extreme hour of grief,” the Indian Embassy said in a post on X. The Indian mission also thanked all concerned authorities in Vietnam for their assistance.
A speedboat carrying 32 Indian tourists and four local crew members capsized near Hon May Rut Ngoai off Phu Quoc Island on Friday, killing 15 tourists. The others were rescued.
While 16 of the rescued Indian tourists have returned to India, one is hospitalised in Vietnam’s Phu Quoc.
“The Indian national undergoing treatment at Phu Quoc after the tragic boat accident successfully underwent a medical procedure yesterday evening. He has been admitted in a hospital in Ho Chi Minh City today. His family members have also arrived in Ho Chi Minh City,” the Indian Embassy in Hanoi said in a separate post on Monday.
The hospitalised survivor is in critical condition, the AP news agency reported. The 49-year-old man has severe lung damage after nearly drowning, along with shock, multiple injuries and bleeding in the brain, it said.
Phu Quoc, Vietnam's largest island, is a major tourist destination known for its white-sand beaches, coral reefs and island-hopping excursions.
The tourists were reportedly returning from an island visit on Saturday when the speedboat capsized about 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai island.
The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, and Vietnamese authorities have ordered an investigation. According to the Vietnamese news portal VN Express International, the operator of the speedboat was detained on Sunday.
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