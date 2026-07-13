ETV Bharat / bharat

Bodies Of 15 Indian Tourists Killed In Vietnam Boat Accident Arrive In Mumbai

Mumbai: The bodies of the 15 Indian tourists who were killed in a speedboat accident off Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island were flown to India on Monday, the Indian Embassy in Hanoi said.

The bodies were sent in a Vietnam Airlines flight that departed from Ho Chi Minh City and landed in Mumbai. The Indian embassy in a post on X said, "The flight transporting the mortal remains of the Indian nationals who had lost their lives in the tragic boat accident on 11 July in Phu Quoc has just arrived in Mumbai. The Embassy in Hanoi and the Consulate in Ho Chi Minh City will continue to coordinate with respective State Governments to ensure that the mortal remains reach the bereaved families at the earliest. Our prayers are with the families of the deceased".

The governments of the victims’ home states would coordinate with their families for the onward transportation of their mortal remains from Mumbai airport to their respective destinations, the mission said. Ten of the victims were from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh, and two from Kerala.

“We are grateful for the many messages of condolences and prayers from our Vietnamese friends. Your prayers, efforts and presence gave us strength in this extreme hour of grief,” the Indian Embassy said in a post on X. The Indian mission also thanked all concerned authorities in Vietnam for their assistance.

A speedboat carrying 32 Indian tourists and four local crew members capsized near Hon May Rut Ngoai off Phu Quoc Island on Friday, killing 15 tourists. The others were rescued.