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14 Killed As Boat Capsizes In Bihar; Several Still Missing

A group of people had gone to a nearby village by boat to participate in a feast, and it capsized when they were returning.

Boat Capsizes In Vaishali; Several Feared Dead
Representational image (IANS)
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By Dev Raj

Published : October 13, 2026 at 11:04 PM IST

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Updated : October 14, 2026 at 12:07 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Patna: At least 14 people, including children, were killed and several others were missing when a boat capsized in the Ganga near Raghopur in Vaishali district of Bihar on Tuesday evening, government officials said.

A search and rescue mission has been launched, and the number of the deceased could increase. The incident occurred near Rampur Shyamchand village under Raghopur police station. A group of people had gone to a nearby village on a boat to participate in a feast. It capsized when they were returning. The river is currently in spate due to recent rains and floods brought by its tributary, Gandak.

Some of the villagers swam to safety, but others were unlucky. Vaishali district magistrate Varsha Singh and superintendent of police (SP) Shubhank Mishra were on the spot to oversee the search and rescue operation.

Some of those rescued were said to be in critical condition and were being taken to hospital by ambulance. Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed grief over the mishap and the deaths of the people. He announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of each of the deceased.

"The news of the innocent lives lost in the boat accident in Raghoopur, Vaishali, is extremely heartbreaking and soul-wrenching. My deepest condolences are with the bereaved families in this difficult time. May God grant peace to the departed souls and provide the families with the strength to bear this immense sorrow," Samrat said in a post on social media platform X.

"The state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh (ex gratia amount) to the families of the deceased. Instructions have been given to the administration to swiftly complete relief and rescue operations and ensure better treatment for the injured," Samrat added.

The accident triggered panic in the area, with a large number of people rushing to the banks of the Ganga and assembling there.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national working president Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who is an MLA from Raghopur, also expressed grief over the incident. He prayed for the safety of the people missing in the incident.

Meanwhile, former Mahua MLA Mukesh Raushan said that around 30 people were on the boat when the incident occurred. "Only seven to eight people could swim to safety. Around a dozen have died while the rest are missing," Mukesh said.

Read more

  1. Boat Carrying 21 Workers Capsizes During Flood Control Work In Bihar's Bhagalpur; Two Missing
Last Updated : October 14, 2026 at 12:07 AM IST

TAGGED:

CAPSIZE
BIHAR CHIEF MINISTER
SAMRAT CHOUDHARY
RESCUE OPERATION
BOAT CAPSIZE

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