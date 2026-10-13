ETV Bharat / bharat

14 Killed As Boat Capsizes In Bihar; Several Still Missing

Representational image ( IANS )

By Dev Raj 2 Min Read

Patna: At least 14 people, including children, were killed and several others were missing when a boat capsized in the Ganga near Raghopur in Vaishali district of Bihar on Tuesday evening, government officials said.

A search and rescue mission has been launched, and the number of the deceased could increase. The incident occurred near Rampur Shyamchand village under Raghopur police station. A group of people had gone to a nearby village on a boat to participate in a feast. It capsized when they were returning. The river is currently in spate due to recent rains and floods brought by its tributary, Gandak.

Some of the villagers swam to safety, but others were unlucky. Vaishali district magistrate Varsha Singh and superintendent of police (SP) Shubhank Mishra were on the spot to oversee the search and rescue operation. Some of those rescued were said to be in critical condition and were being taken to hospital by ambulance. Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed grief over the mishap and the deaths of the people. He announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of each of the deceased. "The news of the innocent lives lost in the boat accident in Raghoopur, Vaishali, is extremely heartbreaking and soul-wrenching. My deepest condolences are with the bereaved families in this difficult time. May God grant peace to the departed souls and provide the families with the strength to bear this immense sorrow," Samrat said in a post on social media platform X.