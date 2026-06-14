ETV Bharat / bharat

Three Children Among Four Drown In Andhra Boat Capsize; YSRCP Chief Jagan Calls For Financial Aid

Palnadu: At least four persons, including three children, were drowned after a boat carrying ten people of the same family capsized in Krishna River of Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Gandham Sandhya (9), Gandham Saini (10), Bathula Karthik (12), and Konata Chaitanya (28). The search teams have recovered all the bodies from the river and shifted them to the hospital for postmortem.

Police said that the incident took place when some of the family members were enjoying a joy ride in Krishna River after attending the family gathering in Konur. "The boat overturned mid-journey after losing balance. Locals immediately rushed to the spot and rescued six persons while four drowned and their bodies were retrieved from the river," they said.