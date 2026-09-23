'Board Game' At 'Gomti' Book Festival In Lucknow Featured Sri Ramoji Rao's Achievements
The board game features the names of over 180 inspiring personalities from India, reports Khurshid Ahmed
Published : September 23, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST|
Updated : September 23, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
Lucknow: A unique game grabbed eyeballs apart from books at the Gomti Book Festival, which was held here from September 12 to 21. Hyderabad-based Raghunandan Vadla showcased a game he personally invented for children at his stall. The game titled 'Great Indian Treasure' combined entertainment and knowledge.
This board game included questions related to the life of Sri Ramoji Rao, the founder of Ramoji Group, his achievements, and his services to society. For this, a photo of Sri Ramoji Rao was used.
Raghunandan designed this game so that children can easily learn information about well-known Indian people. The question asked in the board game was: Who created a massive global film city, took a major newspaper to every village, and built an extensive media network?
Children replied, saying it was Sri Ramoji Rao, who established Ramoji Film City and carved a distinct niche for himself in the media sector through 'Eenadu'.
Raghunandan said that Sri Ramoji Rao was a personality who, through sheer hard work and dedication, achieved a unique stature and established a global reputation.
"Whenever the history of the country's media and film industries is written, Sri Ramoji Rao's name will undoubtedly be included. Children are also asking various questions about him. Since Ramoji Film City is a massive entity in itself, it was not possible to cover all the work in detail within the board game; therefore, his key contributions have been presented in a concise manner," added Raghunandan.
Apart from the Ramoji Film City, Sri Ramoji Rao founded the Eenadu newspaper and the ETV Network.
Raghunandan is an author and has researched and written about many prominent Indian figures. He has also met the late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, India's former President and a renowned scientist.
Drawing upon this experience and vision, he developed 'The Great Indian Treasure' board game, which is based on the country's legendary personalities.
Raghunandan said the objective of this board game is not merely to entertain children but to introduce them to the country's great personalities, their struggles, achievements, and life journeys.
"There have been numerous figures across the country and the world who achieved great renown in their respective fields and made significant contributions to the nation without ever holding a government job. The game seeks to inspire children to develop a fresh perspective regarding their own career paths," added Raghunandan.
It features great personalities from various states across the country. The board is divided into approximately 30 sections, each providing information about prominent figures associated with a specific state.
Six distinguished and inspiring personalities from each state have been included in it. It highlights the achievements and histories of both national icons and great figures from individual states.
For instance, the section dedicated to Tamil Nadu features information about the great Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam (former President of India), while the Telangana section mentions former Prime Minister late PV Narasimha Rao. Similarly, the block for Andhra Pradesh highlights Ramoji Rao. Overall, the game incorporates over 180 inspiring personalities from various states.
How To Play
The gameplay itself is engaging for children. Players move their tokens across the board; when a token lands on a specific state's section, a question is asked about a great personality from that state. Points are awarded for correct answers.
As children progress through the game. Meanwhile, over 200 book stalls were set up at the Festival, which attracted a large number of students, teachers, and book lovers. Books covering a wide range of subjects became the center of attraction.
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