ETV Bharat / bharat

'Board Game' At 'Gomti' Book Festival In Lucknow Featured Sri Ramoji Rao's Achievements

The 'Board Game', which was a massive hit at the Gomti Book Festival ( ETV Bharat )

Lucknow: A unique game grabbed eyeballs apart from books at the Gomti Book Festival, which was held here from September 12 to 21. Hyderabad-based Raghunandan Vadla showcased a game he personally invented for children at his stall. The game titled 'Great Indian Treasure' combined entertainment and knowledge.

This board game included questions related to the life of Sri Ramoji Rao, the founder of Ramoji Group, his achievements, and his services to society. For this, a photo of Sri Ramoji Rao was used.

The 'Board Game', which was a massive hit at the Gomti Book Festival (ETV Bharat)

Raghunandan designed this game so that children can easily learn information about well-known Indian people. The question asked in the board game was: Who created a massive global film city, took a major newspaper to every village, and built an extensive media network?

Children replied, saying it was Sri Ramoji Rao, who established Ramoji Film City and carved a distinct niche for himself in the media sector through 'Eenadu'.

Raghunandan said that Sri Ramoji Rao was a personality who, through sheer hard work and dedication, achieved a unique stature and established a global reputation.

"Whenever the history of the country's media and film industries is written, Sri Ramoji Rao's name will undoubtedly be included. Children are also asking various questions about him. Since Ramoji Film City is a massive entity in itself, it was not possible to cover all the work in detail within the board game; therefore, his key contributions have been presented in a concise manner," added Raghunandan.

The Board Game which was featued at the Gomti Book Festival (ETV Bharat)

Apart from the Ramoji Film City, Sri Ramoji Rao founded the Eenadu newspaper and the ETV Network.