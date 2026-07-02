ETV Bharat / bharat

Board Exams May Get 50 Pc Weightage In Admissions Based On NEET, JEE

New Delhi: Board exams may have 50 per cent weightage in crucial admissions presently based on scores of entrance exams like NEET and JEE, according to sources. The possibility is being contemplated with an idea of reducing the high-stakes nature of any exam, be it entrance tests for medical and engineering admissions or board exams.

The move comes after a series of anomalies in the examination system, including evaluation errors and paper leaks, have kick-started a debate on the credibility of the system.

"The changes being contemplated are 50 per cent weightage for board marks in admission/ merit, closer alignment of entrance tests with school syllabi to reduce dependence on coaching centres, multiple attempts and a gradual shift towards adaptive on-demand computer-based tests," a source said.