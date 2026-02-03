ETV Bharat / bharat

BNP Or Jamaat Rule In Bangladesh Not In India's Interest, Says Sheikh Hasina's Son Sajeeb Wazed

Kolkata: "Whether it is the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) or the Jamaat-e-Islami that wins the forthcoming Bangladesh elections, there are no chances of India's worries coming to an end," said former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s son Sajeeb Wazed Joy.

Sajeeb Wazed Joy also believes that 70% of Bangladeshis still support the Awami League. Calling BNP chief Tarique Rahman a weak leader, Joy said that if Rahman's party wins, the United States will control Bangladesh. "On the other hand, if Jamaat wins, Pakistan and Lashkar-i-Taiba will be happy. Both are matters of concern for India," Joy said while delivering a virtual speech at a book launch event on Monday.

The book titled 'Insha Allah Bangladesh' was released at the book fair, and Joy was the main speaker. He said, "Everyone is aware of the current situation in Bangladesh. Our government was not involved in any killing. Everything that happened at that time was done by criminals. All the big criminals have been released from jail now. Muhammad Yunus' government is supported by them."

He added, "They have banned the Awami League. They have killed many policemen. They have also killed our activists and supporters. However, we dream of justice. All these killings will be tried one day. Behind all the violence in Bangladesh, there is incitement by the Jamaat and the BNP.”