BNP Or Jamaat Rule In Bangladesh Not In India's Interest, Says Sheikh Hasina's Son Sajeeb Wazed
Former Prime Minister and Awami League leader Sheikh Hasina's son said that 70% still support their party.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 2:02 PM IST|
Updated : February 3, 2026 at 2:16 PM IST
Kolkata: "Whether it is the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) or the Jamaat-e-Islami that wins the forthcoming Bangladesh elections, there are no chances of India's worries coming to an end," said former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s son Sajeeb Wazed Joy.
Sajeeb Wazed Joy also believes that 70% of Bangladeshis still support the Awami League. Calling BNP chief Tarique Rahman a weak leader, Joy said that if Rahman's party wins, the United States will control Bangladesh. "On the other hand, if Jamaat wins, Pakistan and Lashkar-i-Taiba will be happy. Both are matters of concern for India," Joy said while delivering a virtual speech at a book launch event on Monday.
The book titled 'Insha Allah Bangladesh' was released at the book fair, and Joy was the main speaker. He said, "Everyone is aware of the current situation in Bangladesh. Our government was not involved in any killing. Everything that happened at that time was done by criminals. All the big criminals have been released from jail now. Muhammad Yunus' government is supported by them."
He added, "They have banned the Awami League. They have killed many policemen. They have also killed our activists and supporters. However, we dream of justice. All these killings will be tried one day. Behind all the violence in Bangladesh, there is incitement by the Jamaat and the BNP.”
Talking about the possibility of the BNP coming to power, he asked, "Why is the American embassy supporting Tarique Rahman so much? Because there are multiple allegations against Tarique. America could have taken action against Tarique if it wanted. It did not. Why? The answer to both questions is the same. They want to control Bangladesh."
Joy also brought up the issue of talks around a referendum in Bangladesh and said, "There is no place for a referendum in our constitution. Under Tarique's leadership, the BNP is now saying a yes to a referendum. Why? Because America wants it. Tarique Rahman has bowed his head before the US. The Jamaat supports this Yunus government. But at least 70% of the people of our country still support the Awami League."
Attacking the Jamaat, he said that this force wants to establish the rule of Sharia law in the country. "Moreover, the language that their supporters and the Lashkar-e-Taiba leaders are speaking is dangerous for India. Pakistan will have the courage to do whatever it wants. This is a matter of concern for India and its security," he added.
Read More