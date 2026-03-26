ETV Bharat / bharat

BMC Receives 85 Living Will Applications After Harish Rana Euthanasia Case

Mumbai: As the debate on euthanasia regains attention after the death of Harish Rana, India's first person to be allowed passive euthanasia, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has received 85 living will applications from citizens seeking to refuse life-sustaining treatment. On March 24, Harish passed away in AIIMS-Delhi after living in a comatose state for more than 13 years.

These applications, submitted as notarised 'living wills,' allow people to state in advance that they should not be placed on artificial resuscitation or ventilator support if they slip into a coma or develop a terminal illness.

Civic officials said the growing number of such applications reflects increasing awareness about the right to die with dignity, an issue that has come back into focus following the recent Harish Rana euthanasia case.

Harish Bhandirge, Chairman of the BMC Health Committee, said a dedicated panel will be constituted to examine the applications and guide future decisions. “So far, 85 individuals have submitted applications. A committee will be formed to look into the matter in detail and take decisions accordingly,” he said.

Following the Supreme Court euthanasia ruling 2023, the BMC, acting on directives from the state government, had authorised Chief Medical Officers across wards to accept living wills from citizens. Since then, the civic body has been compiling and reviewing these submissions.